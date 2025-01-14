3 pitchers the Mets could target with Roki Sasaki out of the equation
By James Nolan
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the New York Mets aren’t the team that will sign Roki Sasaki this offseason. New York now has limited options to improve their starting rotation. Offensively, the Mets expect to be one of the best in MLB. They have a powerhouse offense with Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Mark Vientos. Pete Alonso is also looking for a contract to stay in Queens. However, their starting rotation needs help.
Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and David Peterson will be at the front of the rotation to start the season. The rest of the staff is question marks. Frankie Montas signed a two-year deal with the Mets at the beginning of the offseason, but he’s coming off a season where he posted a 4.84 ERA. Their fifth starter, Clay Holmes, could work out, but he hasn’t started an MLB game since 2018. Reports this offseason have also suggested the Mets are looking to build a six-man rotation. Steve Cohen and the Mets could be looking for another starting pitcher with that said.
New York’s president of baseball operations, David Stearns, hasn’t shown interest in signing any pitchers to long-term contracts. The offseason is far from over, and starting pitchers are still available in free agency and on the trade block. Here are three starters Stearns could try to bring to Queens.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Sign FA Jack Flaherty
The Mets are very familiar with Jack Flaherty. He faced them twice in the 2024 NLCS. He dominated in his first appearance against the Mets this past postseason, allowing just two hits across seven innings. He helped the Los Angeles Dodgers capture the 2024 World Series with a Game 1 win over the New York Yankees.
Flaherty expected to be one of the most coveted pitchers in the free agency this offseason, but his market hasn’t developed as much as he’d like. MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal recently reported the 29-year-old is searching for a short-term deal with a higher AAV. That could be right up the Mets' alleyway.
Flaherty could be a perfect fit with New York in 2025. He’s coming off a great 2024 season, where he posted a 3.17 ERA and recorded 194 strikeouts across 28 starts. With the former Dodger, the Mets would lengthen their entire rotation. Peterson seems much better in the fourth spot and also allows manager Carlos Mendoza to slide Montas and Holmes down a spot. A rotation headlined by Manaea, Senga, and Flaherty would certainly give Queens another chance to host playoff games in 2025.
Trade: Mets receive Luis Castillo, Mariners receive Ronny Mauricio
New York has an abundance of intriguing prospects, and the Seattle Mariners are rumored to be interested in trading Luis Castillo. One Mets prospect who is MLB-ready is Ronny Mauricio. Castillo’s trade value isn’t as high as Seattle thought, so acquiring a prospect like Mauricio would be a great return.
The 23-year-old infielder is coming off a torn ACL, but before his injury, he had a short stint in the majors. In 2023, Mauricio hit .248 across 26 MLB games. In the minors, he was an absolute stud. During his 2023 AAA stint, he hit .293 with 23 HRs across 116 games. As intriguing of a prospect as he is, the Mets may not have a spot for him on the big league roster. Trading Mauricio for the Castillo might be the ideal move for both sides.
The three-time All-Star starting pitcher's strikeout rate declined in 2024, but he still put together a great season. Across 30 starts last season, Castillo posted a 3.64 ERA. Since 2022, he holds a 3.34 ERA. The 32-year-old rarely gets injured, as he’s only pitched less than 150 innings twice throughout his eight-year career. One was in 2020, and the other was his rookie season.
Castillo would likely be the Mets number one or two starter if they traded for him. The offense that Stearns and Cohen are putting together for 2025 is eye-popping. Winning the NL East without a strong rotation will be tough to do. Trading Mauricio or a similar prospect for the three-time All-Star could be the perfect move for the 2025 Mets.
Trade: Mets receive Dylan Cease, Padres receive Jeff McNeil and Alex Ramírez
The San Diego Padres have shown a willingness to trade stars with one year left on their contracts. Dylan Cease has been rumored to be on the trade block all offseason, as he had one year remaining on his contract. They could use outfielders and prospects, especially if they lose Jurickson Profar in free agency. New York could trade Jeff McNeil and prospect Alex Ramírez in return for the 29-year-old right-hander.
Cease is coming off a great 2024 season. He finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting after recording a 3.47 ERA across 33 starts. He finished second in Cy Young voting just two seasons ago when he posted a 2.20 ERA across 32 starts with the Chicago Whitesox.
A trade for Cease would give the Mets one of the best rotations in the NL. They're in the same division as the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, who both have strong rotations, whereas the Mets have an average rotation at best. Trading McNeil and Ramírez for Cease would bolster New York's rotation and not hurt their 2025 lineup.