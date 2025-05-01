3 players the Lakers should target as perfect fits next to LeBron and Luka

Following their Game 5 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it’s clear the Los Angeles Lakers have a long offseason ahead. The pairing of Luka Doncic and LeBron James has potential — but it also exposed glaring holes in the roster that need immediate fixing.

The Timberwolves didn’t just win — they picked apart L.A.'s flaws: a nonexistent bench and zero interior size. Jaxson Hayes, a DNP in Game 5, hadn’t played more than 10 minutes in any of the previous four games. The result? Rudy Gobert went off for 27 points and 24 rebounds.

With LeBron reportedly returning on a team-friendly contract, the Lakers will have some financial flexibility. Here are three players they should consider targeting — players who offer more than just a roster spot.

3. Myles Turner

Myles Turner has long been linked to the Lakers, but talks stalled at the trade deadline when Indiana made it clear it would take a lot to pry him away. But Turner has only strengthened his stock since — emerging as a key piece in the Pacers’ postseason run.

He averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks, while shooting nearly 40 percent from three. A true stretch-big with the ability to protect the rim and space the floor, Turner fits the mold of what the Lakers are missing. His pick-and-roll potential with Doncic and LeBron could mirror what Naz Reid offers Minnesota — versatile, smart, and mobile.

If Turner seeks a larger market or playoff-ready roster, the Lakers could be the perfect landing spot — especially if they can negotiate a team-friendly deal.

2. Steven Adams

If you think Steven Adams is washed, think again. He led the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (18.1%), and grabbed more offensive boards than defensive ones — a rare stat that speaks volumes.

Adams may not be a flashy name, but he’s exactly what the Lakers need: toughness, rebounding, and experience. While no longer a franchise center, Adams showed in 58 games with the Houston Rockets that he can still make a significant impact — especially off the bench.

Let’s not forget the JJ Redick connection. The two were teammates in New Orleans during the 2020–21 season, and while their styles differ, Adams thrives in low-screen actions and short-roll opportunities. Set to hit free agency, he could be a bargain get for a team desperate for frontcourt presence.

1. Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson may have spent the year in basketball purgatory with the Brooklyn Nets, but he made the most of it — averaging a career-high 18.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

He didn’t complain. He just produced. And while Brooklyn missed its window to move him at the deadline, Johnson could still be on the move this summer as the franchise pivots toward another rebuild.

The Lakers should act. Johnson brings positional flexibility, catch-and-shoot efficiency, and floor spacing — things the Lakers desperately need around Doncic and Reaves. A trade package centered on Dalton Knecht might get the job done — and could end up a low-risk, high-reward deal for both sides.

The Lakers don’t need a full teardown. They need the right pieces. Turner gives them modern size. Adams gives them grit. Johnson gives them shooting. If Rob Pelinka and the front office can strike while the market’s still quiet, L.A. could quietly build one of the most complete rosters in the West.