3 players who heading to the trade block if the Blue Jays are sellers at the deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays hoped to show improvements following their brutal 2024 campaign, and they have to an extent. But they still enter Wednesday's action with a 26-28 record; that mark does have them in third place in the AL East, but they're 8.0 games back of the first-place New York Yankees and on the outside looking in when it comes to making the postseason.

The Jays are better than they were last season, but if we're being honest, does anyone think this team is a true postseason team? Even if so, are they really equipped to go on a deep October run?

From an unbiased perspective, it truly feels as if the answer to both of these questions is no. Assuming GM Ross Atkins agrees, selling at the trade deadline, as frustrating as it might be, feels like the eventual outcome. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be locked in long-term, but the Blue Jays do have several intriguing candidates to get dealt if they do decide to pursue the selling route.

4) A healthy Max Scherzer can give a contending team a spark

Max Scherzer signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Blue Jays, hoping to be an important member of their starting rotation. Unfortunately, left his first Blue Jays start with an injury and hasn't pitched since.

The injury woes have caught up to Scherzer in a big way in recent years. He was limited to just nine starts last season and 19 the year prior. Chances are, at 40 years old, the odds of him staying healthy for a prolonged period are slim.

Even with that being said, though, a contending team should take a chance on Scherzer. His contract isn't expensive, and doesn't extend past this season. Sure, it's fair to wonder when he can take the mound, but when he's able to pitch, he's still effective and has a ton of postseason experience. He can provide a spark to any team in contention and in need of some starting pitching.

The Blue Jays likely won't receive much in return, but whatever they can get is better than receiving nothing and watching him depart in the offseason.

3) Chad Green is a near lock for the Blue Jays to get traded if they sell

Every year, relievers on selling teams who are on expiring contracts are made available. Chances are, Chad Green will be no exception.

Green has been an important piece for the Blue Jays ever since he joined them ahead of the 2023 season. He served as their closer for much of last season and has a 3.47 ERA in 24 appearances and 23.1 innings of work so far this year.

The fact that he's already given up seven home runs is alarming, but the right-hander has issued only six walks and has struck out nearly a batter per inning. The home run woes make him hard to trust as a closer, but he's still very established as a trustworthy late-game arm. Again, the Jays might not receive a ton in return, but they should look to trade the soon-to-be free agent if they are out of postseason contention.

2) The Blue Jays can receive a haul for Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt has struggled a bit in May, but has still been one of, if not the best starter the Jays have turned to this season, posting a 3.38 ERA in 11 starts and 61.1 innings of work. The Jays might be under .500 overall, but they've gone 6-5 in Bassitt's starts.

He's not an ace, but this right-hander is as dependable a mid-rotation arm as there is. He doesn't have the best stuff in the world, and has only two games with more than seven strikeouts this season, but he will consistently give his team a chance to win every fifth day. He can make any rotation better.

As a 36-year-old on an expiring contract, if the Jays aren't competing, they should look to sell high on him now. With most of the league needing starting pitching help, Bassitt, as potentially the best pitcher on the market, should be able to net Toronto an excellent return.

1) If Bo Bichette isn't extended, he should be traded

This is the big one. Blue Jays fans understandably want Bo Bichette, one of the franchise's cornerstones, to be with the team for a long time. Unfortunately, though, he's slated to hit free agency at the end of the year, and there's no hint of an extension coming which would prevent that from happening.

Sure, the Blue Jays can re-sign him in free agency, but if they aren't willing to extend him now, what makes anyone think they'll outbid the field to keep him in Toronto long-term? They would receive a draft pick if he were to depart in free agency, but in no way would that be better than what the Jays can receive in a potential trade.

Bichette hasn't had an All-Star-caliber season, but he's bounced back following his abysmal 2024 campaign. He's slashing .270/.319/.391 with four home runs and 25 RBI in 54 games, and his advanced metrics suggest he's gotten a bit unlucky, too.

To put it simply, if an extension isn't coming and the Jays aren't competing, Bichette should be traded. Yes, it'd hurt, and it might impact their odds of bringing him back as a free agent, but they can't afford to take the risk of watching him leave for just a draft pick. They were able to avoid this fate with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and must do the same with Bichette.