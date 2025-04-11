The Blue Jays were dead wrong about Bo Bichette — and it could cost them dearly

Finally, there is legitimate optimism around the future of the Toronto Blue Jays. After failed attempts to lure Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto north of the border, Toronto made arguably the most consequential move in franchise history, re-upping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a 14-year, $500 million contract extension.

It's fair to say the biggest roadblock to meaningful improvement in Toronto has been their uncertain future. Top free agents don't want to sign with a team unless a competitive core is locked in. A few months ago, the widespread expectation was that Guerrero Jr. would hit free agency next winter. Now, Toronto's perennial MVP candidate will finish his career in Canada; that is a strong selling point for the Blue Jays' front office.

Lost in all the Guerrero Jr. hubbub, however, is the uncertain future of Bo Bichette. His contract, like Guerrero Jr.'s up until this week, is scheduled to expire when the 2025 season ends. The 27-year-old has made his desire for a long-term extension known, but there's not much traction. The Blue Jays funneled their attention and effort toward Guerrero Jr., which is fair. But Bichette is working hard to remind folks that he, too, is part of what makes the Blue Jays such a dangerous team.

Blue Jays could regret tabling Bo Bichette contract talks for so long

Bichette has been at the center of trade rumors dating back to last season, when injuries derailed his production and cast doubt upon his future with the Jays. Bichette appeared in just 81 games in 2024, batting .225 with a god-awful .598 OPS. Everything that made him special — the hard contact, the elite barrel control — appeared to vanish. He just couldn't muster a rhythm.

It was a stunning decline for a two-time All-Star in the prime of his career. Bichette was only a year removed from his second straight season as American League hits leader. It led to creeping doubts, and it only ratcheted up the emphasis on extending Guerrero Jr. Rather than a two-star team, the Blue Jays operated like a one-star team, and kept Bichette hanging in an uncomfortable contract limbo.

Lo and behold, a healthier Bichette is cracking hits again in 2025. He's batting .288 with a .704 OPS, logging as many walks (four) as doubles (four). Bichette is working the count, finding gaps in the outfield, and looking the part of a top free agent. That is, unless the Blue Jays circle back and lock him up.

Waiting this long was probably a mistake. Not only did the Blue Jays erode Bichette's faith in the front office, but Toronto has effectively allowed Bichette to rebuild his value. A contract offer that would've been on the table last October probably won't cut it in April 2025. Bichette's worth is spiking, as several teams will gladly splurge on a 27-year-old shortstop with elite bat-to-ball skills and a dependable glove.

Part of what makes Bichette and this Blue Jays offense so effective is the protection Guerrero Jr. provides, as well as Bichette's penchant for getting on base and giving Vladdy a base-runner early and often. If Toronto can't get Bichette to the bargaining table and find common ground, the potential to lose him could undermine these prime years for Guerrero Jr. It also makes Toronto less appealing to outside free agents.

Ross Atkins and company are playing a dangerous game.