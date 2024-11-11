3 prospects the Red Sox should trade for a starting pitcher this winter
After finishing the 2024 campaign with a record of 81-81, the Boston Red Sox are at an exciting juncture where they must improve but have the ability to do so, given their prospect depth. Both their infield and outfield are already set, so further stabilizing the starting rotation should be of high priority this winter. Let's look at three prospects the Red Sox should move via trade to help compete in the standings next season.
3. Marcelo Mayer
Marcelo Mayer is on a high trajectory in the Guardians' system. Especially after batting .307/.370/.480 in 300 ABs for Double-A Portland in 2024, recording a .850 OPS in the process, he appears ready for the highest level before the majors. Mayer is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization, and though he has a high ceiling, the major league team already has plenty of middle-infield depth.
Especially given that the team is already looking for someone like Willy Adames to come in, the shortstop depth in Boston's system only adds to how fantastic of an offseason the Red Sox can have this winter.
Moving a player like Mayer, MLB's No. 7 prospect, is a sure way to land a high-end ace-caliber arm in your rotation to pair with Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford next year. The Red Sox need to do something to make a splash in the standings; otherwise, it may be unrealistic to assume they will return to the postseason soon. They got back to .500 in 2024, but something is missing.
2. Kristian Campbell
Kristian Campbell went from High-A to Triple-A this season, and it's no surprise when you see his .330/.439/.558 slash between the three levels. With 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases on the season, Campbell's elite skillset has translated at every level. So why trade him? As with Mayer, the team is already loaded with depth up the middle, and a path to the majors is hard to come by.
Possessing an elite starting pitcher is one of the most essential things for any baseball organization if they wish to succeed. For the Red Sox, losing Campbell may hurt down the road, but if they want to compete any time soon, they will have to make these moves if they're going to get back in the postseason picture. The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are too strong for Boston to be part of the AL East championship conversation realistically.
1. Yoeilin Cespedes
For many reasons mentioned above, shortstop Yoelin Cespedes has no clear path to the majors. Granted, he is still far from MLB, but by the time he is ready in a few years, he still won't have a clear path. No. 7 in Boston's organization, Cespedes has slashed .337/.395/.578 over two years of Rookie ball.
In those two seasons, however, he still has yet to record 300 ABs in his professional career. When getting promoted to Single-A, Cespedes broke a bone in his hand, which was unfortunate timing, given that he was ready to showcase his skill at a higher level.
Boston has solid prospect depth in their system. All three players on this list have a high ceiling, and luckily, not all three of them need to be included in a package for an upgrade in the starting rotation. The Arizona Diamondbacks are listening to offers for Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Jordan Montgomery. A move for one of them hardly depletes Boston's farm system. It will be interesting to see how to look to compete next season.