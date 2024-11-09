Red Sox Rumors: Garrett Crochet leader, Roki Sasaki optimism, Willy Adames buzz
Perhaps against the better judgment of many fans, it seems as if the Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a massive offseason, both in free agency and the trade market. While many fans will (perhaps smartly) employ a believe-it-when-we-see-it strategy, there remains a consistent flow of MLB Rumors and buzz that the Red Sox are willing to spend big, willing to make a blockbuster trade and willing to make a leap after an 81-81 finish to the 2024 season.
And these latest Red Sox rumors should only further fuel such optimism about what this offseason could look like in Boston.
Red Sox Rumors: Willy Adames gaining steam as fit for Boston
The Red Sox need for impact right-handed bats was a sore spot for the lineup throughout the 2024 season. Whenever it was a lefty on the mound, it truly felt like Boston was living on Tyler O'Neill, Rob Refsnyder and a prayer to get any semblance of offensive production. So it stands to reason that Craig Breslow and the front office have maintained that adding right-handed bats is a priority this offseason.
One right-hander who's gaining some steam as a connection to Boston is former Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported this week that Adames is willing to move positions for the right fit before listing the Red Sox as a potential landing spot for the free agent this offseason.
There are two big factors in this, but ones that would make sense for the Red Sox. First, even with Adames open to a position switch, Trevor Story could also move and make way for Adames, which might be attractive as a flexible option for the free agent. Beyond that, the bigger factor could be the possibility of one of Boston's top prospects, Marcelo Mayer, being moved and opening up the future at shorstop.
But Adames would be a huge boom, albeit an expensive one, given the Red Sox needs. After posting a .794 OPS and 118 OPS+ last year, he fits the bill of the right-handed boost the Boston offense needs this offseason.
Red Sox Rumors: Roki Sasaki wants should offer some optimism
Much to the delight of aggressive MLB organizations around the league, young Japanese pitching star Roki Sasaki is set to be posted this offseason at just 23 years old. That in itself could be of note for Boston as the organization historically has not shied away from pursuits of Japanese stars. However, there are two more things that could be working in their favor of one of the biggest available names this offseason.
ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel ($) reported upon Sasaki being posted that, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the favorites for the pitcher this offseason, the 23-year-old might actually be interested in a smaller market than New York or Los Angeles, especially if the Dodgers pass.
"There has also been chatter in the scouting community that Sasaki's personality and background mean he might be better suited or more interested in a smaller market."
That's one thing that could work in Boston's favor, to be sure, but the Red Sox are also in a strong position to use their international bonus pool money — for which Sasaki qualifies because, due to his age, he's considered an amateur — wherein they have $6,261,600 to spend, which puts them in the third tier in baseball but in good position in relation to other aggressive offseason contenders.
All told, Sasaki might still be a longshot. But there are currently some underlying factors right now that work in the Red Sox favor.
Red Sox Rumors: Garrett Crochet trade race has Boston as a leader
The white whale hanging over the offseason for several contenders is Chicago White Sox flamethrower Garrett Crochet. While the southpaw comes with his share of concerns, most notably about his ability to last a full season as a starter, something he's not yet wholly proven he can do, his stuff is absolutely elite and enticing to any team in need of pitching, which the Red Sox clearly are.
Not only that, but Boston might actually be in the driver's seat — or at least the front seat — in the race to make the blockbuster trade for the lefty.
Red Sox insider Sean McAdam of MassLive recently looked into the possibility of the club trading for Crochet and, according to his sources, Boston has the strength in the farm system combined with the need to get a deal done that the White Sox would be pleased with.
"I think they’re right in the thick of things," said a baseball person with knowledge of the White Sox’ thinking. "It will come down to (what they’re willing to offer), but from a talent standpoint, they match up well. They didn’t show as much interest (as others) at the trade deadline (last summer), but the interest has increased in the offseason and they’re sending the message: 'We want to be involved in this, we want to be involved in these talks.'
"I definitely think they’re one of five or so teams that are legitimate, real teams that match up prospect-wise."
Meanwhile, Christopher Smith of MassLive also reported that the Red Sox were likely making top prospect Roman Anthony nor Top 10 prospect Kristian Campbell untouchable in trade talks, insinuating that Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel, the two other parts of the Big 4 in the organization, could be moved.
With reports indicating that the White Sox are looking for position players, Mayer, Teel and even Wilyer Abreu all seem to fit the bill of what Chicago is looking for in exchange for an ace. And with their current farm system and level of desperation, it all points to the Red Sox being a true leader to get this trade done this offseason.