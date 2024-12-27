3 QBs the Browns must bring in to compete with Deshaun Watson next season
The Cleveland Browns are vying for the No. 1 overall pick with a ghastly 3-12 record. It has been the worst season imaginable for a team that once held playoff aspirations, marred by injuries and significant underperformance.
Deshaun Watson has been at the heart of Cleveland's demise. Before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in mid-October, Watson was on the struggle bus like never before, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions across seven starts. The Browns were 1-6 in that span.
Never has Watson looked more unsure at the commands, stumbling into unforced errors and missing the simplest of throws. He just wouldn't be on Cleveland's roster moving forward if not for his contract, which extends through the 2026 at an exorbitant price. The Browns aren't going to waive Watson and eat the dead money, but the front office is at least opening the door for change.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cleveland will bring in a new quarterback to challenge Watson in training camp next season. The Browns have restructured his contract to ease the cap burden.
The Browns will investigate both rookies and veterans to replace Watson. Here are a few names worthy of special attention for Cleveland fans.
3. Browns can give Justin Fields a fresh start in the AFC North
Justin Fields went 4-2 in six starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, but was promptly benched once Russell Wilson was back up to speed. Unfortunately for Fields, that decision has panned out rather well. Wilson feels like the Steelers' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, which puts Fields — and upcoming free agent — in an awkward position.
Somebody ought to take a swing on the 25-year-old, who has earned another honest bite at the apple. He's probably better than Watson, which is a low bar, and he's going to provide his services at a fraction of the price. That will be essential for whomever Cleveland targets. The Browns aren't going to drop $40 million annually on Sam Darnold, for example, because Watson takes up too much cap space.
Fields is still limited in terms of arm talent, but his mobility inside and outside of the pocket is unique. The NFL is trending toward dual-threat quarterbacks, now more than ever, and Fields puts significant stress on a defense with his ability to improvise, or even just run out of designed sets. If Cleveland can put a strong O-line and enough playmakers around him, there's no reason to think Fields can't lead the Browns to a respectable record and, ideally, a postseason berth.
2. Cam Ward is QB2 in a weak draft and could be just what the Browns need
Shedeur Sanders is widely proclaimed as QB1 in the weak 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland should keep their eyes on him, but assuming the Browns aren't in the No. 1 overall slot on draft night, Sanders could fall out of reach. A more realistic target is Miami's Cam Ward, who finished fourth in Heisman voting on the back of a prolific campaign for the Hurricanes.
Again, the NFL is really embracing dual-threat quarterbacks. Ward fits the bill. He finished the regular season with 4,123 passing yards and an FBS-leading 36 touchdowns, running for an additional 196 yards and four scores. He's extremely spontaneous at a position that demands it, comfortable freestyling inside or outside the pocket depending on how a possession unfolds.
Cleveland's offensive roster is not short on holes at the moment, so Ward's ability to extend plays and create something out of nothing could prove especially valuable. He might not be a shoo-in to start over the more experienced Watson, but Cleveland at least needs to put a succession plan in place. Plenty of rookie quarterbacks benefit from some time on the bench, listening and observing before actually playing. Just ask Jordan Love.
Ward has arguably the highest ceiling of any prospect in the draft. He'd be a smart upside swing for Cleveland and the right kind of prospect to light a fire beneath Watson.
1. Kirk Cousins is about to be available for ultra-cheap and Browns can take advantage
Kirk Cousins' disappointing season with the Atlanta Falcons effectively ended last Sunday when Michael Penix Jr. took the reins for Zac Robinson's offense. Cousins has been benched and he's not stepping back on the field in a Falcons uniform unless misfortune strikes. The expectation is that Cousins will get cut after the season, with Atlanta eating a ton of guaranteed money.
This is similar to what happened between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos last season. That allowed Pittsburgh to sign Wilson to a minimum contract while Denver foots the bill for tens of millions of dead money. Cleveland can seek a similar arrangement with Cousins, allowing him to compete for a starting job while rehabbing his value without the pressure of a $100 million contract.
Cousins has moved the football well enough this season, but his NFL-leading 16 interceptions were too much for Raheem Morris to stomach. The Falcons tried to make the Cousins thing work, but it didn't. We cannot really blame a lack of playmaking talent or a poor O-line. Cousins just looks old. It might not get better in Cleveland, but the Browns can hope that another offseason of rest and diligent work can improve Cousins' physical condition. Lest we forget, he's a little more than a year removed from a serious Achilles injury.
He's too accomplished to ignore on a dirt-cheap contract. Cousins is a perfectly acceptable flier (and a strong bet to outperform Watson, if we're being honest).