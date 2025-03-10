3 QBs Vikings need to sign after losing Sam Darnold and then some

The Minnesota Vikings avoided catastrophe last season as Sam Darnold stepped up and then some when first-round pick J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. Darnold led the team to 14 wins and a playoff berth, but had two brutal final starts to the season.

While there was hope from the Vikings that they could keep Darnold, recent reporting indicated that they expected him to leave for free agency. That, and the worst kept secret became reality. Darnold agreed to terms on a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The link became evident after the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.

As if losing Darnold wasn't enough of a hit to the depth chart, but the team also watched third-string quarterback Nick Mullens agree to a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, the Vikings have just McCarthy on their depth chart.

So who should the Vikings bring in? Here are three options the team must sign after Darnold and Mullens left for new teams. Particularly, those who will serve as backups to McCarthy in 2025.

3 QBs Vikings must sign after losing Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens to free agency

3. Cooper Rush

If there is one thing that NFL teams have prioritized since the 2023 season, it's to have a backup quarteback with starting experience. Cooper Rush has just that.

Rush has spent most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, and has started a grand total of 14 games in place of an injured Dak Prescott. In 2022, Prescott suffered a broken thumb. Rush led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record, which ultimately helped the team make the playoffs. That year as a whole, Rush threw for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 58.0 percent of his passes.

This past season, Rush started eight games, leading the team to four wins after Prescott suffered a season-ending torn hamstring. Rush threw for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 60.7 percent of his passes.

Rush may not be the most notable name on the quarterback market, but he has played decent enough to lead teams to wins. That fits the bill for what the Vikings need, especially if they are handing McCarthy the keys to the offense in 2025.

2. Jameis Winston

Now we get to the high-profile backup quarterback tier. The obvious name is Jameis Winston.

Of course, Winston is known for his 30-touchdown, 30-interception season in 2019. But since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston has made a name for himself as a quality backup quarterback who can provide starting experience. Yes, his play is volatile, but makes for an entertaining viewing experience. But, imagine how Winston could play in a Kevin O'Connell system. Look at what he did with Darnold last season.

In 2024, Winston threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 61.1 completion percentage. Starting for the Cleveland Browns in seven games, Winston held a 2-5 record.

1. Daniel Jones

If the Vikings want to prioritize continuity, Daniel Jones should be the quarterback the Vikings sign.

Last year, the Vikings brought in Jones after the Giants benched the former 2019 sixth-overall pick and sent him all the way to the scout team. Ultimately, the Giants and Jones mutually agreed to part ways, setting the stage for Jones to join a team during the season, and he picked the Vikings.

Jones didn't get to play for the Vikings, serving mostly as a third-string option. But with Darnold likely to leave, Jones was an obvious pivot plan for Minnesota. What complicates things is that Jones was receiving interest from the Indianapolis Colts, who are looking to bring in competition for Anthony Richardson. So, the Vikings have their work cut out for them.

Bringing Jones back for another year could be the wise move. He already has some familiarity with O'Connell's offense. Having a full offseason to study and learn, and with the chance to pay Minnesota's high-powered offense could be enticing enough for Jones. He has the upside, but has difficulty putting all of the pieces together. Maybe O'Connell can fix Jones much like he did with Darnold.