Seattle Seahawks QB depth chart after signing Sam Darnold: More work to do?

Sam Darnold had plenty of options at the start of NFL free agency as one of the best quarterbacks on the open market. Darnold is under 30 and accomplished, which is a rarity in this market. Essentially, whichever team signed Darnold won free agency, at least in terms of the QB's available.

Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday afternoon – or at least the deal was agreed upon during the legal tampering period – for three years and over $100 million. $55 million of that contract is guaranteed.

The Vikings have some work to do on their end of things, but Seattle replaced Geno Smith with a younger, slightly better version of Geno Smith. That might sound mean, but if so you haven't been watching Smith the last few years. Since he landed with the Seahawks, Smith has been a capable passer. He is not worth $45 million per season at his age, even in this market.

Seattle Seahawks depth chart: How QBs line up with Sam Darnold

The Seahawks are lucky in that they have a reliable, battle-tested backup in Sam Howell. However, Howell did receive some starting reps last season. Given that experience, one can't help but wonder if the Seahawks would consider trading Howell as well for draft capital. I can't stress this enough – the quarterback market is dry. Yet, it's impossible to make that assumption at this point in free agency. We are only in the first day of the legal tampering period, after all.

Position Player QB1 Sam Darnold QB2 Sam Howell QB3 Jaren Hall

Hall could leave in free agency for another practice squad gig if he wants, but predicting who replaces him is borderline impossible. Even if Darnold were to get injured next season for the Seahawks, Mike Macdonald could rely on the likes of Howell and Hall – assuming they stand pat – to take care of business.

Seahawks Sam Darnold signing puts him at risk immediately

The Seahawks released Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf to the Steelers before signing Darnold. Heck, they traded Geno Smith to the Raiders just a few days ago. Seattle is not capable of a complete reset. They are one of those teams that will always try to contend. However, the Seahawks need to replenish their weapons almost immediately. Metcalf was their No. 1 wideout, and while Jaxson Smith-Njiba is a solid wide receiver, the Seahawks need more depth at the position.

Seattle also needs more offensive line depth. That was much of their problem last season, and Darnold is not the type of quarterback who will thrive under pressure. Instead, he will see ghosts.