3 QBs who should be benched in Week 7 and who would replace them
By Scott Rogust
The first major slate of the Week 7 slate on Sunday is in the books. So far, fans have a good idea about whether their teams have legitimate chances of making the playoffs, or if they should start reading mock drafts with their teams low in the league-wide standings.
There were some major stories in Week 7, such as Saquon Barkley running all over his former team in the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers defeating the Houston Texans on a walk-off field goal, and the Detroit Lions handing the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season and taking first place in the NFC North.
There was also some bad quarterback play in Week 7. Here are three quarterbacks who deserve to be benched, and who should replace them.
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 7
3. Daniel Jones, Giants
Make no mistake about it, the New York Giants, overall, are an abject disaster of a team. While the pass rush is probably the lone bright spot on the team, their secondary is a revolving door, the offensive line is falling apart without Andrew Thomas, and the running game is virtually non-existent.
But when you look at the offense overall, they can do nothing with Daniel Jones under center. Yes, he's without his star left tackle in Thomas, but even with him, Jones can't lead the team to points with ease. In fact, even when the team trails by low double digits, it still seems like an insurmountable deficit that they can't overcome.
On Sunday, Jones threw for 99 yards while completing 14-of-21 pass attempts. That's inexcusable.
Jones was benched in the fourth quarter for Drew Lock with the game out of reach. Even after this move, head coach Brian Daboll said that Jones will continue to be their starting quarterback during their postgame press conference, including in next week's primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
At this stage of the season, the Giants need to do something to revitalize this offense. Jones isn't the answer at the position for the foreseeable future, so might as well send him to the bench right now.
Daniel Jones replacement: Drew Lock
2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Browns
The Cleveland Browns made the rather surprising move to elevate Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson while Jameis Winston was placed in the emergency quarterback role.
On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Watson was carted off the field with what was confirmed to be a torn Achilles tendon, which means he will likely be done for the rest of the season. With Watson hurt, Thompson-Robinson stepped in. The thing is, Thompson-Robinson wasn't entirely impressive before exiting with a finger injury.
Thompson-Robinson threw for 82 yards, zero touchdowns, and two inteceptions while completing 11-of-24 pass attempts.
Meanwhile, Winston entered the game late and, on his lone drive, led the Browns to a touchdown. Fans have been calling for Winston to start over Watson for most of this season. Given how well he played on their final offensive drive of the game, it wouldn't hurt to give him a start next week.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson replacement: Jameis Winston
1. Kirk Cousins, Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons appeared to have put that Week 1 disaster against the Pittsburgh Steelers behind them. The Falcons were 4-2 entering Week 7, taking on a Seattle Seahawks team on a three-game losing streak. Surely, Atlanta would have a relatively easy time against Seattle, right?
Instead, the Falcons were blown out 34-14. Kirk Cousins played a huge role in the loss.
In the second half, Cousins fumbled the football on a sack by Boye Mafe, which was recovered and returned for a touchdown by the Seahawks, extending their lead to 31-14. On the following drive, Cousins threw an interception, which resulted in Seattle extending their lead to 34-14 on a 59-yard field goal by Jason Myers. Cousins threw another interception on the ensuing drive.
Cousins was ultimately benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. for the end of the game. Overall, Cousins threw for 232 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 24-of-35 pass attempts.
While the Falcons spent a lot of money on Cousins, that didn't stop them from selecting Penix with the eighth overall pick in the draft. Next weekend, the Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what could potentially determine first place in the NFC South. If Cousins struggles again, maybe put Penix in the game for extended playing time to see what he can do.
Kirk Cousins replacement: Michael Penix Jr.