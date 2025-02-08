3 questions the Chicago Cubs need to answer in spring training
With Spring Training just around the corner, trade rumors and free agency news persist. The Chicago Cubs are amidst the thick of it as they await Alex Bregman's decision. That move alone causes many questions to arise, but the fallout of what the Cubs do thereafter also looms large. The Cubs must answer these three questions, with or without Bregman in the mix.
1. Who is getting optioned in the bullpen?
One of the more interesting things to watch in Spring Training is how the Cubs' relief group performs in Arizona. On paper, the Cubs have a strong bullpen consisting of names such as Ryan Pressly, Ryan Brasier, Porter Hodge, Tyson Miller, Nate Pearson, and Eli Morgan. One of Colin Rea or Javier Assad will need a spot on the 26-man roster, leaving only one more spot, which is nearly a lock to go to lefty Colin Thielbar.
All eight spots in your bullpen are already filled, and we haven't gotten to guys like Keegan Thompson or Julian Merryweather, who are both out of options. If you don't trade those two, you either have to DFA them or option two of your better relief arms to Triple-A, ultimately making the team worse. Pearson could be stretched out, so you can use the logic of him needing time in Iowa to do that, and Morgan also has one option left.
Morgan wasn't acquired to be sent to the Minors, though. Assad has options, and although he started to show red flags last season, he doesn't deserve to start in Iowa, either. Porter Hodge has three options but posted a 1.88 ERA in a significant role in 2024 and would not benefit the Cubs off the big -league roster.
Youngsters Ben Brown, Caleb Kilian, and Jordan Wicks also deserve a shot. If the Cubs should miss on Bregman, it will be interesting to see if they pivot back to David Robertson and then package Thompson and Merryweather to get whatever they can. Adding Robertson to an already stacked group of hurlers would give this team one of the best bullpens in baseball, a major upgrade over last season.
2. Should the team add another starter via trade?
If the team does add Bregman, the team could pivot and try to trade somebody like Nico Hoerner in order to meet the Ricketts' budget constraints and stay under the luxury tax. Names like Dylan Cease are being floated, but that feels unlikely, given Cease's higher price tag than Hoerner's. The Padres want MLB talent while also cutting payroll, and saving around $2 million for Hoerner isn't likely to get the job done, considering that wouldn't get San Diego under the tax.
Likewise, the Cubs need to move Hoerner to cut payroll themselves. Trading him for someone who adds more payroll doesn't make sense, so a trade partner must come elsewhere. If the Cubs do move Hoerner, it will likely be for a prospect, because there aren't many starters available via trade that move the needle for the Cubs that will help them lower their payroll.
Of course, if they don't sign Bregman, they have much more payroll flexibility, but then the thought of trading Hoerner is out the window altogether, anyway. Should they add another starter? Yes, Will they, however? That is unlikely if they do land Bregman. All things revolve around his decision right now.
3. What's Matt Shaw's role if Bregman is signed?
If the Cubs can lure Bregman to Chicago, what will the Cubs' role for Matt Shaw be? The rumors persist that Nico Hoerner could be on the move, inevitably creating space for Shaw at second base. However, even though the Cubs would propel themselves back over the luxury tax, having both potential 4.0+ WAR players in Bregman and Hoerner in the lineup creates a substantially higher floor for the 2025 Cubs.
Assuming chairman Tom Ricketts won't let the Cubs exceed the luxury tax to begin the season, the answer will be simple: Shaw will be the Cubs' second baseman. It would be nice to see the Cubs at least entertain the idea of keeping both Hoerner and Bregman on the team, and if they do decide to go that route, the idea of Shaw as a bench piece may not be the most beneficial for him. He needs everyday reps at the plate, but signing Bregman and keeping Hoerner creates one of baseball's best lineups and defenses.