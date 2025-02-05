3 Chicago Cubs who won't be back if the team lands Alex Bregman
The Chicago Cubs are one of the last teams left in pursuit of superstar infielder Alex Bregman. Chicago joins the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Detroit Tigers as the five known suitors left chasing the World Series superstar.
But Bregman isn't the only move the Cubs have made this winter. They've added stars like Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly, and recently Ryan Braiser. All this adding has the Cubs on the cusp of the luxury tax, which is certainly something they would need to worry about if they can land Bregman.
With that in mind, there would need to be players headed out of Chicago if Bregman is headed in.
If the Cubs do end up landing Bregman, likely on a very lucrative deal, who will they part ways with to make room?
3. Jameson Taillon's days could be numbered with the Cubs
This one feels like a shot in the dark compared to the next two.
Chicago could look to part ways with starting pitcher Jameson Taillon if they land a deal with Bregman. Taillon is set to earn $18 million in 2025 and another $18 million in 2026. He's being paid right around what his production would cost on the market, but if Chicago adds Bregman on a deal worth around $30 million a season, clearing Taillon's $18 million would help quite a bit.
Not to mention, there would be plenty of teams interested in bringing him in. The righty has been productive during his tenure with the Cubs and just about every team in the league is looking to add starting pitching. Chicago could potentially trade him to a pitcher-needy team like the Atlanta Braves or Baltimore Orioles in hopes of acquiring a decent prospect return.
The Braves may give up former All-Star Bryce Elder to acquire the righty and the Cubs could potentially work a deal with the Orioles to bring in outfielder Heston Kjerstad. While nothing is set in stone, the Cubs could explore the idea of dealing Taillon away if they actually land Bregman.
2. Trading Seiya Suzuki seems like a must in route to landing Alex Bregman
I'll admit, the Taillon trade idea was something that I thought of myself. There was nothing indicating the Cubs are trying to trade him right now. In my mind, it makes sense, but the Cubs haven't been rumored to be discussing it. On the other hand, Seiya Suzuki is a name the Cubs have been rumored to want to trade away because of his large contract and inability to play average or above average defense.
Earlier this winter, the rumors emerged indicating the Cubs would look for a trade partner to take on Suzuki, but they never found one. Instead, they shipped Cody Bellinger off to the New York Yankees in a huge deal. They're left with Suzuki, but it hasn't seemed like an issue to pay him the rest of his $85 million deal over the next two seasons.
But if the Cubs end up bringing Bregman in, Suzuki might need to be shipped away. He's making right around the same money over the next two seasons as the aforementioned Taillon, but the righty is a name already having been mentioned in trade rumors. Chicago has a few outfielders coming through its farm system to replace the star already.
If the team lands Bregman, Suzuki is a name that's sure to be on the trade block.
1. Infielder Nico Hoerner is a goner if the Cubs land Alex Bregman
There's a very clear No. 1 answer to this question. The Cubs are expected to elevate top prospect Matt Shaw in an effort to let the superstar prospect play every day at the big-league level. So if the team also adds Bregman, somebody would need to be shipped out anyway, right?
If you combine that with Nico Hoerner's $23.5 million that he's owed over the next two seasons, you have yourself the perfect storm for a trade.
Hoerner, like Suzuki, has been the center of plenty of trade rumors already this winter. Plenty of teams could look to add a big league infielder with his level of play. The New York Yankees come to mind as a clear top suitor since they haven't successfully replaced Gleyber Torres at second base just yet.
Whether it's a trade to the Yankees or a deal to send him elsewhere, there's a very good chance that the Cubs trade Hoerner if they can sign Bregman. It would allow them to bring in some solid prospects while also staying under the luxury cap.