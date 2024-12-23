MLB Rumors: Seiya Suzuki trade update, Goldschmidt-Arenado pairing, Mets deferred money
- New York pulls out a new trick to keep expanding payroll under control
- Yankees could try to reunite Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in the Bronx
- Cubs 'not inclined' to trade Seiya Suzuki after offloading Cody Bellinger
The MLB Hot Stove keeps on cooking. A lot of the big dominoes have already fallen, with Juan Soto on the Mets, Max Fried on the Yankees, and Kyle Tucker on the Cubs. There are still plenty of high-profile names circulating the rumor mill, however, and the MLB contenders circle remains very much unsettled.
Most folks are ready to crown the Dodgers again, which is fair, but parity is the name of the game in baseball. We've seen plenty of unexpected teams go the distance — or, almost the distance — in recent years and this offseason has the power to change the competitive landscape rather drastically.
We just saw Juan Soto and the Yankees in the World Series. Now he's in the National League. San Francisco is stockpiling talent. The Cubs just added a genuine superstar. The Phillies unearthed a fifth ace in the most unexpected of places. So much is happening, and so much still can.
Here are the latest MLB rumors to get you through the holidays.
MLB Rumors: Sean Manaea's new contract with Mets includes deferred money
The New York Mets inked Sean Manaea to a three-year, $75 million contract on Sunday, which is a perfect holiday gift for the MLB's most spoiled fanbase. After signing Juan Soto and leveraging the profound wealth of Steve Cohen, the Mets have made serious inroads toward rebuilding their rotation.
Manaea earned a pretty penny with a strong 2024 campaign, which he concluded with a dominant postseason stretch. Manaea made 32 starts in the regular season, posting a 3.47 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He struck out 184 over 181.2 innings. Now he figures to operate as New York's Opening Day starter, settling into a strong frontline brigade that includes Kodai Senga and Frankie Montas.
That's a win on its own, as Manaea felt like a quintessential part of a special New York team in 2024. Now, there's a cherry on top for Mets fans: Manaea's new contract includes an undisclosed amount of deferred money, which will keep the annual cap hit below $25 million, per Spotrac.
The Mets are taking a page from the Dodgers' book as arguably LA's biggest challenger in the National League. Manaea will get his money eventually, but the $75 million total is misleading. He's getting paid less in advance, which brings down the overall value of the contract since inflation has become so prominent. What a steal for New York.
MLB Rumors: Paul Goldschmidt-Nolan Arenado reunion with Yankees is in the cards
The New York Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt over the weekend, plugging a hole at first base and adding an experienced slugger to a lineup in need. There's no doubt that Goldschmidt can still help, although the extent of that help remains to be seen. He's coming off a career-worst campaign in the slugging department. Concerns about aging are inherent to 37-year-old first basemen.
That said, Goldschmidt's value goes beyond his bat or what he does in the field. He's a tremendous leader for the Yankees' clubhouse. He could also help the Yankees recruit more talent — in particular, he increases their chances of landing former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Nolan Arenado in a trade.
From John Denton, Mark Feinsand and Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
"[Goldschmidt's] potential presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause and agreeing to play for the Yankees if New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner. The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman."
Arenado isn't the cleanest fit in Yankee Stadium, but he'd effectively replace Gleyber Torres in the infield and add another high-upside veteran to Aaron Boone's lineup. It has been tough sledding in recent years, but Arenado led the National League in WAR just two years ago. Still one of the very best MLB defenders at the hot corner, Arenado can still impact winning.
MLB Rumors: Cubs 'not inclined' to trade Seiya Suzuki
The Chicago Cubs almost quietly pulled off the second-biggest splash of the winter, landing Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros. It launches the Cubs into a new stratosphere and completely changes the calculus of Craig Counsell's lineup.
That move move was promptly followed by Cody Bellinger's departure, as Jed Hoyer shipped the former NL MVP to the Yankees in what amounts to a salary dump. Before the trade, another name was circling the rumor mill along with Bellinger — Seiya Suzuki. The impetus was simple. The Cubs wanted to shed salary and open an outfield slot for Tucker.
Well, now that Bellinger is gone and Tucker is locked in, Chicago appears to be backing out of Suzuki trade talks. From Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:
"The Cubs, according to a source briefed on the club's thinking, are not inclined to trade Suzuki even after acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker. In the Cubs' estimation, the market for right-handed hitters is thin. Replacing Suzuki, who has an .824 OPS in three major-league seasons, would be difficult."
Suzuki's contract, which pays him $17 million annually through 2026, is far more manageable than Bellinger's was. So, keeping him only makes sense. Chicago needs to start building around Tucker and get serious about contending on an accelerated timeline. Tucker could bolt next winter. There's no time to waste, and trading Suzuki without an upgrade waiting in the wings would serve no purpose.