Paul Goldschmidt contract details prove Yankees grand plan may still be Vladdy
By Lior Lampert
The New York Yankees acted fast after missing out on Christian Walker, signing veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt to man first base. While the 37-year-old is no longer at the height of his powers, he fills a position of need for the Bronx Bombers, at least temporarily.
As MLB.com's Mark Feinsand points out, there are no options in Goldschmidt's one-year, $12.5 million contract with New York. So, the organization ostensibly views the seven-time All-Star as a short-term replacement for Anthony Rizzo after the Yankees declined the latter's club option for 2025.
Notably, the eventual successor is a premier infielder that could become available soon: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Paul Goldschmidt's contract details prove Yankees grand plan may still be landing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero is entering the final year of his contract with the Blue Jays. He's slated for free agency, though Toronto has reportedly approached his camp about a potential extension. But with the 25-year-old positioning himself to earn a $500-plus million deal next offseason, why not wait?
Despite Goldschmidt's arrival, the Yankees left the door open for Guerrero to enter the mix (eventually). The logistics of the former's pact make him a clear-cut rental, aligning with when the latter may hit the open market.
Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal ($), Toronto has vehemently shut down the possibility of trading Guerrero this offseason. The Blue Jays intend to see things through with their franchise cornerstone (for now). However, the insider notes that's subject to change, depending on where the team stands at the 2025 trade deadline.
Fans conceivably would've liked to see the Yankees make a splashier move to address the cornerman spot. Yes, Goldschmidt is a household name. But it's because of what the 2022 NL MVP accomplished earlier in his career, not what he's doing at this stage of his MLB journey. Nevertheless, the terms of his agreement with New York leave the door open for Guerrero's prospective arrival.