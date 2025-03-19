3 second-round level prospects who could become lottery picks because of March Madness

NBA front offices are scouting prospects years in advance. Everyone we're talking about in the 2025 NBA Draft has more than likely been on radars since high school, maybe even earlier. Still, nothing can compare to the test of facing legitimate, high-quality competition. College hoops ain't the NBA, but it's a level of organization and athleticism most players don't see prior.

The 2025 draft class is unusually strong, at least near the top. Cooper Flagg commands the headlines, but it feels like at least a few All-Stars will emerge from this group when all is said and done. We generally know the names jockeying for lottery position behind Flagg: Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Jeremiah Fears. Some of 'em will get a chance to showcase their talents in the upcoming NCAA Tounrament, while others are at home, waiting for pre-draft workouts.

We should not overrate the importance of March Madness from an evaluation standpoint, but NBA teams absolutely put stock into strong performances in March. There's something about putting on a show under the bright lights, when the competition ramps up and the pressure mounts. We have seen plenty of NCAA Tournament darlings turn into productive, longtime NBA contributors.

These prospects are currently receiving second-round billing, but could start creeping toward the first round — heck, maybe even the lottery — with a strong run in March.

For some, it's about exposure. For others, it's just proving what has been evident all season to those too blind to see it.

3. Bennett Stirtz, Drake Bulldogs

Bennett Stirtz has a statistical profile in line with other lottery prospects. He has been absurdly productive and efficient for the Drake Bulldogs, averaging 39.3 minutes per game. His hands are always on the controls for one of college basketball's most potent mid-major offenses. Drake does not get sped up or out of control. Their offense goes with Stirtz, which often means they go far.

The Bulldogs are a popular upset pick for a reason. Stirtz has been trending up on draft boards for a while. He's 28th on the FanSided big board, but most of the plugged-in mocks, such as ESPN and Bleacher Report, put Stirtz more in the late second round to undrafted range. That could change if Drake strings together a few victories in March.

If there's a knock on Stirtz, it's his lackluster athleticism. He relies on shiftiness and creativity, rather than his first step or an outlier frame. Drake has precious little experience against top-level opponents this season. We haven't seen much of Stirtz, a former D-II star, against NBA-type athletes. He will get that chance against a Missouri team with SEC bonafides and multiple quality stoppers on the perimeter.

If Stirtz gets his water shut off, the NBA hype train might stall a bit. If he maintains his impressive poise and production, and thus leads Drake on a run, however ... well, folks will start taking notice of his prodigious output and elite impact metrics.

2. Flory Bidunga, Kansas Jayhawks

Flory Bidunga entered the season in the top 10 on several draft boards, but has since seen his stock plummet in a limited role for the Kansas Jayhawks. That doesn't feel entirely fair, though. Bidunga has made a lot of limited minutes, showcasing all the attributes consistent with high-level NBA prospects at the center position.

It is obviously difficult to justify investing your lottery pick in a player receiving 16.3 minutes per game in the NCAA. Bidunga's averages — 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 71.1 percent shooting — just aren't robust enough to catch NBA attention, at least not high on draft boards. I'd imagine that changes if he can play a key role in a deep run for Kansas.

The Jayhawks are a tough evaluation as a 7-seed. Bill Self is a defensive whiz and he always seems to perform well in March. This Kansas team just does not have a dependable offense, though, so really any sort of deep run would be unexpected. That's all the more reason to pay attention to whether Bidunga can help Kansas pull off the improbable.

Bidunga's skill set is rather straightforward — he's a nuclear lob threat with incredible shot-blocking chops on the other end — but NBA teams need straightforward bigs. Bidunga is mobile in space, with a strong 6-foot-9, 220-pound frame that he should continue to grow into. He can fit into various schemes on defense, while finishing with elite efficiency on offense, even if he's a couple inches smaller than your standard NBA five man. He's a name to watch, if not this season then next.

1. Johni Broome, Auburn Tigers

Johni Broome is probably going to finish second in Wooden Award voting behind Cooper Flagg. He has been the best player on the best team in college basketball, with dominant impact metrics across the board. It's not like NBA scouts haven't taken notice of Broome, and his CV stands up to scrutiny better than most.

And yet, Broome remains pegged as a second-round pick in most mainstream mocks. He's 17th on the latest FanSided board, so consider me a strong advocate for the bruising 6-foot-10 big man, whose dynamic skill set should translate into a productive niche at the next level — even if he's not a featured star like he is at Auburn.

The qualms with Broome's NBA projection are understandable. He's a hair small, he spends a lot of time in the post, and he's a good-not-great athlete with a complicated defensive outlook. He's also 23, with five years of college basketball under his belt. The track record for older upperclassmen in the first round is hit or miss. It's fair to wonder how much growth Broome has left before he reaches his peak, and whether or not the peak he's close to is enough to warrant a first-round (or even a lottery) selection.

My general thoughts are: Yes, he is that good. This is not a Dalton Knecht situation; Broome has been a singularly dominant force, with a repertoire tailored to the modern game. The southpaw can step out behind the 3-point line, smoothly face up and create looks driving downhill, or score on simple finishes at the rim. His touch, passing IQ, and strength all ought to translate.

The only thing missing from Broome's resume is a deep March Madness run. If he can get Auburn to the mountaintop, and blow through a few top-shelf opponents to get there, it could help ease the concerns of skeptical scouts.