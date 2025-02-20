3 stars the Toronto Blue Jays can add with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s money

Corner infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is coming off of his best season as a big leaguer. The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman displayed his power by cranking 30 homers and driving in 103 runs in 2024 while also posting an impressive .323 batting average.

With the uncertainty of where the Blue Jays organization is headed in the near future, they avoided arbitration with Guerrero by paying him $28.5 million this coming season but did not give him an extension prior to the start of spring training.

Now that Guerrero is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, let's take a look at three stars the Blue Jays could potentially sign with the money that will come off their payroll.

3. J.T. Realmuto

Another team that is going to have to make some tough decisions in the near future is the Philadelphia Phillies. They currently have a very talented roster that could easily compete for a World Series title. However, their core of Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto is slowly getting up in age and a couple of their contracts are about to expire.

Schwarber and Realmuto are both set to become free agents at the end of 2025 and really both could be options for the Blue Jays but Realmuto's leadership at a position that is hard to come by would be hard to pass up.

While adding Realmuto would knock fan-favorite Alejandro Kirk down on the depth chart, it would undoubtedly make the Blue Jays a better team and would be well within budget if they are not paying Guerrero.

2. Pete Alonso

If Toronto lets Guerrero walk in free agency, they will likely look for a first baseman to take his spot although the team will also have other needs to address. At one point this offseason, the Blue Jays were listed as a potential suitor for slugger Pete Alonso but the 'Polar Bear' stayed in Queens.

Yes, Alonso's deal to return to the Mets is a two-year contract but it includes an opt-out clause at the end of this year. Quite frankly, the deal between the Mets and Alonso felt forced and there is a high possibility Alonso revisits the free agent market prior to the 2026 season to seek more money and the Blue Jays would be able to afford his asking price.

1. Alex Bregman

Could you imagine if Alex Bregman signed a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox for $120 million, then opted out after the first year of his contract and joined the division rival Blue Jays? This is not as far-fetched as it may sound.

Bregman was seeking a six or seven-year deal with this offseason started and essentially had to settle for a short-term contract once he realized no one was going to meet that wish. It just so happened that the Red Sox were willing to pay way more per year than other teams and give Bregman the freedom to opt out if he chooses.

This hypothetical situation is exactly why Bregman wanted opt-outs in his short-term deal. If this season does not go as planned or if he overperforms and thinks he is worth more than his $40 million a year, he could hit the free agent market again where the Blue Jays would surely be listed as a potential fit.