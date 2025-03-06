3 Steelers Christian Kirk backup plans who are better than him anyway

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are (or should be) in the market for wide receiver help this offseason, and one of the most popular targets among fans and media in the run-up to the start of the new league year had been Jacksonville Jaguars slot man Christian Kirk. Kirk isn't the most dynamic player, but he's as sturdy as they come over the middle of the field, which is exactly what Pittsburgh should be looking for in a running mate for George Pickens on the outside.

Unfortunately, that dream died on Thursday, when the Jags dealt him to the AFC South rival Houston Texans for just a seventh-round pick. Considering the price, many will wonder why the Steelers weren't the ones to take Jacksonville up on that offer. But take heart: While Kirk is off the board, there are still many, many veteran wideouts available either via trade or free agency this offseason. Here are three who would have Pittsburgh fans forgetting all about this whiff.

3. Cooper Kupp

It sure seems like the Los Angeles Rams are dead set on finding a trade for Kupp this offseason, and the Steelers would make a ton of sense as a partner. The veteran wideout isn't the player he was when he was setting records a few years ago, but he's still awfully valuable when healthy, a reliable weapon over the middle of the field who also adds value on screens and as a physical blocker in the run game.

OC Arthur Smith loves to hear that last part, and his motion-heavy offense would be an ideal fit for Kupp's skill set. Pickens is as explosive as they come in the vertical passing game, but he's not the most reliability WR1 in the world; Kupp would go a long way toward picking up that slack, and his work ethic and demeanor would fit in just fine in Pittsburgh.

2. Davante Adams

Similarly, Adams isn't the player he was at his All-Pro peak, but he proved with the New York Jets in 2024 that he still has at least something left in the tank; his 2.1 yards per route run last year ranked 29th in the league. The physical tools have diminished, but like Kupp, he's a very crafty target who knows how to get open and help his cornerback on all manner of routs. That's exactly the kind of player the Steelers should be looking to pair with Pickens, and while Adams might have his heart set on the West Coast, it's unclear whether the Rams, Las Vegas Raiders or anyone else has room for him. If not, Pittsburgh should pounce.

1. Chris Godwin

A lot of this will depend on Godwin's health as he recovers from the gruesome ankle injury suffered midway through last season. But Liam Coen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unlocked something by moving Godwin back into the slot, and that's exactly where Smith would best utilize him if he were to come to Pittsburgh. This is a player who was on pace for a 121-catch, 1,399-yard season in 2024 before getting hurt, with the ability to get open and do damage in a variety of ways. Again, if the medicals don't check out, that will remove Godwin from the board. But if they do, this could be an ideal buy-low opportunity.