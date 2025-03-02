Steelers first-round favorite is blatantly obvious after whiffing on Deebo Samuel

The Steelers desperately need to add a No. 2 wide receiver this offseason to take pressure off of George Pickens. Deebo Samuel could have been that guy but he's off the board after being dealt to the Commanders. That puts pressure on Pittsburgh's front office to land a difference-maker via a different route.

It now seems more likely that the Steelers will utilize the 2025 NFL Draft to land a new starter at receiver. They currently own the No. 21 overall pick which lines up well with the talent in this year's receiver class. Former Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka is expected to go off the board in the early 20s and is now the obvious pick for Pittsburgh.

Egbuka had a chance to boost his draft stock at the combine but elected to avoid all athletic testing. He did meet with multiple teams who came away impressed with his tactical knowledge and interviews. Presumably, he'll choose to do some running and catching during Ohio State's Pro Day later in the pre-draft process.

Emeka Egbuka will not run or participate whatsoever today. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) March 1, 2025

Steelers didn't need Deebo Samuel after all

None of that should matter to the Steelers' front office. Egbuka's college tape makes him a pretty easy evaluation. He lacks the elite physical tools required to be a WR1 at the pro level but he does everything pretty well at the receiver position.

That well-rounded game makes him a perfect compliment to George Pickens. Egbuka can blossom into a route technician who keeps the chains moving with his intermediate routes. Pickens can remain the big play threat who creates more room for his teammates with his ability to run vertical routes and make contested catches.

Another underrated aspect of Egbuka's game is his willingness to be a blocker on the outside. That kind of toughness should resonate with head coach Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff. Their dedication to running the football can only be helped by adding a quality blocker like Egbuka at the receiver spot.

The Steelers might opt to roll the dice on a player with more upside at No. 21 but Egbuka's high floor makes him a valuable pick for a team that typically looks to minimize risk. They can slot him in as an immediate starter if they come out of Round 1 with his services.