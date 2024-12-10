3 takeaways from the Cowboys' soul-crushing loss to the Bengals
By Criss Partee
Just when it looked like the Dallas Cowboys were keeping hope alive, they went out on Monday night and dropped another game at home. For those keeping count, the Cowboys are now 1-6 at Jerry World this season. Once again it wasn’t a complete game by Dallas but they’d done just enough to win. Then they let it get away late in the fourth quarter. But no one is surprised by that.
Dallas is who we thought they were
Yes indeed, the Cowboys are still the same team we’ve seen most of the year. They were in prime position to beat the Bengals in a tied game, 20-20. Then the Cowboys blocked a wacky punt but touched it past the line of scrimmage, which allowed Cincy to recover and you knew Dallas was toast at that point. The Cowboys showed up and played well enough to win but, in the end, it’s about knowing how to close games.
Apparently, closing games is something the Cowboys have forgotten how to do. Dallas seemingly had control of this with a 20-17 lead and just minutes left in regulation. They subsequently gave up 10 unanswered points and that baffling punt block that backfired on them en route to losing, 27-20. With eight losses, now we can pretty much officially close the books on any playoff hopes this team may have been hanging onto.
"After I reviewed the play after the dust settled, it was not a bad call," Jones said. "Our offense had some plusses but we'd also been stymied. I'm not second-guessing the call. The ball just bounced up in a way that was unavoidable."
Pedestrian is too good of a word for this Cowboys offense
We should keep in mind that Dallas is operating under the leadership of their backup quarterback. But even with that being the case, this offense is abysmal by any standard especially when passing the ball. For most of this season (and last year) we’ve heard complaints about the running or lack thereof in Big D. The past few weeks they’ve looked a lot better running the ball and the offensive line has come alive somewhat.
Now it’s like the Cowboys have gotten the ground attack on track and they can’t pass effectively. That isn’t all on Rush either because even when Dak Prescott was active on the field this passing offense was out of wack. It’s like no one besides CeeDee Lamb can ever get open and if he’s having an off-game or can’t escape double teams it’s a wrap. The Cowboys have had just two reliable weapons all season being Lamb and Rico Dowdle sometimes.
Whether Mike McCarthy is back next season as head coach or not, there needs to be a lot of changes with this offense. You know Prescott isn’t going anywhere or Lamb for that matter, but pretty much everyone else is expendable heading toward the 2025 campaign. Jerry Jones needs to dive into free agency once again and actually go get a couple of big-time playmakers.
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are the best QB-WR duo in the NFL
By far, Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase are the best tandem in the league today. Forget about the Bengals, 5-7 record, these guys are hot as hell. Monday night against the Cowboys, Burrow and Chase linked up on 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter. Overall, Burrow finished 33 of 44 for 369 yards, three TDs and one interception.
Amazingly, the Bengals’ record is going to overshadow what has been an MVP-caliber season for Burrow. With Burrow, Chase and Tee Higgins, you’d expect this team to be much better. But with the defense taking steps backward and the lack of an effective running game, it’s no wonder this team has struggled to put it all together. If the Bengals were 8-5 instead of 5-8, Burrow would surely be at the top of everyone’s MVP discussion, especially after the way he cooked in primetime Monday night.
"Tee out there makes teams play a little honest. Teams are going to mix up the coverages against us, they always do. I think our coaches are some of the best in the league at identifying what teams are trying to do to us and adjusting on the fly," Burrow said.
"Coming into this game, I was going to feed Ja'Marr. I felt in last week he had some opportunities last week that we didn't quite take advantage of. So I was just going to make sure if I got an opportunity with him, I was going to give it to him."