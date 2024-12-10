Confirmed: Jerry Jones finally admits he wasted Cowboys fans time with Trey Lance
Jerry Jones has committed to Cooper Rush, ending any speculation that the Dallas Cowboys would play Trey Lance this season. Jones said on 105.3 The Fan during his weekly appearance that Rush gives the Cowboys the best chance to win and he’d be the guy moving forward.
And honestly, he’s probably right. Rush has been as good of a backup quarterback as any and somehow when Dak Prescott’s injury put a gloomy feeling over the Cowboys’ season, he became the light.
The Cowboys are somehow still in playoff contention, no matter how slim, and feel they want to make a push to get in, even if it means getting an immediate top player this draft to look to next season.
The worst part about how this season has gone for Dallas is Jones keeps talking about how young this team is and how he wants to give the young guys a chance to develop. Yet the best young option he has, he refuses to play.
It shows he was wasting everyone's time going after a player he had no intention of truly playing.
Jerry Jones made a move in the dark that never came to light
Once upon a time, Jones said he made a swift, urgent move for Trey Lance because he didn’t want to miss out on getting a young quarterback prospect as, at the time, Prescott’s contract was coming up.
He kept everyone in the dark about that move, hoping to pull off a heist. Yet here we are still clueless why he made the knee-jerk move and what his real motive was.
When Prescott went down with his hamstring injury, effectively ending his season, he had the chance to prove why he went after Lance. Instead, Lance has been toyed around with in the lineup and both Jones and Mike McCarthy being non-committal didn’t solve anything either.
Moments like now are why, from the outside, it made sense for Jones and the Cowboys to go after Lance. In a season that was already lost, he had a chance to either revive his career, prove he can be a serviceable backup or show it was a mistake.
But all we’ve learned this season is Jones is just as clueless about managing his team as he’s appeared pretty much all season. We’ll never know, as long as Lance is on Dallas’ roster, how good he can be.
He’s wasted his NFL career away in Dallas for an opportunity that will never come. And Jones deserves just as much blame for that as McCarthy does.