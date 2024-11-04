Jerry Jones has a chance to prove haters wrong regarding Trey Lance trade
When Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys acquired Trey Lance ahead of the 2023 season, we were all left wondering what Jones had up his sleeve.
He’s a businessman who made a business move that looked like an insurance plan for Dak Prescott, who was in the final year of his contract. With CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons both having contract decisions on the horizon, it looked like he was preparing for a new quarterback.
Then Prescott signed a four-year extension hours before kicking off the 2024 season. Lance was still on the roster so the questions returned.
Now that Prescott’s season may get cut short with a hamstring injury, we may see what Jones saw in Lance and how the last season-and-a-half has prepared him to be a Cowboys starting quarterback.
Jerry Jones may have made greatest chess move when he acquired Trey Lance last season
I’ve heavily criticized Jerry Jones and his antics this season. He seems clueless about how he wants to build this team to reach the expectations its fans put on it every year. With Prescott’s latest injury, there is yet another ripple in the Cowboys' playoff and championship hopes.
But he has a chance to pull off the greatest heist and prove everyone wrong. Lance was once a starting quarterback and though injuries changed the trajectory of his professional career, he has a chance to revive his career in Dallas.
We’ve all waited to see what Dallas would do with Lance. They re-signed Prescott and Cooper Rush has played in every garbage time scenario this season and last, making it odd the Cowboys kept a third quarterback on its roster.
Now they have a chance to start Lance and prove to everyone why they made the move.
Lance hasn’t played an official NFL snap since 2022, so there’s surely rust to be knocked off when he does eventually take the field. He has played just eight games in his career since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2021.
Rush has been the Cowboys backup for years and has come to the rescue for the Cowboys when they’ve needed him. In six starts in the seven years he’s played in Dallas, he’s 5-1. In his starts he’s thrown eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s been extremely reliable for the Cowboys so to see him suit up in place of Prescott wouldn’t be a shock. When Prescott fractured his thumb in 2022, Rush went 4-1 in relief.
And as good as Rush has been, this is the chance Jones has to show why he went after Lance. We haven’t seen him play meaningful minutes since arriving in Arlington. Here’s his chance to show why, at least at one point, he looked like Prescott’s replacement.