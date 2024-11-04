Cowboys fans go from panic mode to operation shutdown after Dak Prescott injury
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury late in Week 9's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Dallas is 3-5 on the season, and the front office was (hopefully) already considering which assets it should sell off prior to the trade deadline.
Prescott received an official update on Monday, and it wasn't good. The Cowboys signal-caller will miss a few weeks with his hamstring issue. Dak is getting a second opinion, but the initial prognosis isn't great. Prescott hasn't played up to his highest-paid-QB-in-football standard, but he certainly hasn't been the Cowboys biggest problem this season.
The Cowboys schedule doesn't do them any favors, as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles next week. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Dallas traded a few players on expiring contracts in an attempt to recoup some draft capital. Despite what Jerry Jones says, this team is not serious about winning.
Cowboys fans are ready to shut down the season after Dak Prescott injury
Per Adam Schefter, when Prescott went off the field he told reporters the following: “I felt something pull. I felt something I’ve never felt.” Clearly, he was correct in his assessment.
Prescott's long-term future is more important than one divisional game against the Eagles. Heck, it's more important than one season, as Dak is signed through the end of the 2027 season, at least. Upon hearing the news, Cowboys fans were ready to call it quits on a season from hell.
Cowboys fans will come to consider 2024 a lost season, barring a massive swing in events. Cooper Rush is a capable backup. Heck, Dallas might even win a game with Rush at the helm. However, he is no Prescott, and Trey Lance is fool's gold if I've ever seen it.
For NFL fans who questioned the contract Prescott received in the first place, this is the chance to see what Dallas looks like when he's not on the field. I wouldn't expect much.