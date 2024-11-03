Jerry Jones changing his tune on Cowboys at trade deadline is weeks too late
Now Jerry Jones wants to show urgency. He only waited until his beloved Dallas Cowboys are truly on the brink of unraveling.
Not before things got this bad. Not when things were teetering on being bad. Now that it seems this season is over, Jones decides now is time to make a move.
“We’ll probably do a couple things this week..I’m a long way from being dismayed about this team this year,” Jones said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Well sorry to rain on your parade, but it’s too late for that. Things haven’t been good for this team for weeks. Dak Prescott hasn’t had any help in the offense all year. The run game is in the gutter and CeeDee Lamb can only do so much. Not to mention, both Prescott and Lamb left Sunday's game with injuries.
So why now? How were things any worse in Atlanta than they were back in Week 2 when the New Orleans Saints, which have lost seven straight games now, upended the Cowboys in a 44-19 win?
It’s been bad news for the Cowboys for weeks now, thanks for finally admitting that Jones. Unfortunately, it’s a little late to be making calls. Those calls should have already been made. Now, you’re behind the eight ball. Just like you’ve been all season.
Jerry Jones is way too late for Cowboys to make meaningful trades
Realistically there are some good options for the Cowboys to pursue to add some depth and get competitive again. But the heavy hitters have already been moved. DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper and Diontae Johnson were all players that could have helped this offense.
They whiffed on those players, but some are still out there that could make a difference. For one, they could inquire about Tee Higgins.
Maybe see if Tennessee would be willing to offload Tyler Boyd. Maybe Jacksonville decides it can be without Travis Etienne. But these are last-second heaves that could fall apart.
Defensively, there’s more room to make some last-minute moves because this is imminent for the Cowboys if they have any hopes of doing anything moving forward. They need help in the pass rush, maybe an interior lineman or linebacker that could stop the run. And they need secondary help.
They are a team depleted by injuries and only a couple days to scramble for scraps to make it work. The Browns would be a good start for some secondary help and pass rusher help. Though there may not be enough time to join the battle for Za’Darius Smith.
This is what happens when you focus on the wrong things. It was good the Cowboys re-signed their core offensive players in Lamb and Prescott. But at the same time, they should have looked at what other needs were necessary to be competitive this year.
And Jones stubbornness might have cost them a shot at significant moves before Tuesday’s deadline.