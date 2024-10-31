It took just one game for Andy Reid to challenge DeAndre Hopkins
Brace yourself, the Kansas City Chiefs are truly about to unload DeAndre Hopkins. And their first victim is going to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Remember, ahead of Hopkins’ Chiefs debut, he wasn’t with the team but for a few days. He needed an acclimation period to learn the offense and find ways to mesh his game with Patrick Mahomes.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is ready to unleash Hopkins, according to NFL.com.
"He was chomping at the bit on the sideline wanting to play," Reid said Monday, via team transcript, per the NFL.com story, "and at the same time, knowing that he didn't have all of it down so there was a patience there, but he was into the game and I think you'll be able to see more this next game."
Kansas City Chiefs are about to unload DeAndre Hopkins. Good luck, NFL
We’re truly about to witness how deadly Hopkins can be in this offense. The Chiefs got him for a reason and we’re all about to get familiar with why. They needed a certified weapon to open up the offense.
We saw the first game of the season how the Chiefs were able to unleash the fastest player to ever be drafted in the NFL Game 1. Now that Hopkins has had time to ingratiate himself in Kansas City, we could see the old Hopkins that rose to fame in Houston.
In a cheap move to add Hopkins, the Chiefs added a dynamic to their offense the rest of the league might not be ready for. Hopkins is a deep threat that can terrorize secondaries in the red zone.
If defenses try to take out Travis Kelce, Hopkins could take off. And the moment they have to adjust, Kelce can get going. And just like that, the Chiefs passing game is back on track – unless there’s a larger issue we’re neglecting as Mahomes is finally looking human this season.
Hopkins is ready to make his impact on this offense. Mahomes is ready for another weapon. And Reid is chomping at the bit to use his offensive creativity to involve Hopkins too.