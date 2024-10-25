Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense continue getting away with it
How are the Kansas City Chiefs getting away with this. They’re the only team in the NFL without a passing touchdown in all of October. Yes even Deshaun Watson, who won't even have a 200-yard game this season, has a touchdown pass in October.
But the league’s best quarterback? Not a single one for Patrick Mahomes in two games this month entering the Chiefs final game in October against Las Vegas.
It’s crazy to think about when you realize the Chiefs have yet to lose a game this season and have averaged 27 points in October without a single passing touchdown. Long gone are the days of having an old-school, run-heavy offense carry you. Somehow the Chiefs have put together a good enough rushing attack to not even care about their elite quarterback’s struggles.
DeAndre Hopkins arrival will most certainly kill Chiefs passing game woes
Expect the Chiefs’ passing game to have some life after they acquired DeAndre Hopkins in a lopsided deal with the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. A lot of the Chiefs’ struggles with passing the ball have come with the lack of receivers they have.
Hollywood Brown never made his Chiefs debut, Rashee Rice tore his ACL four games into the season and now JuJu Smith-Schuster’s out with a hamstring injury. It’s no wonder Mahomes has more interceptions than touchdown passes this month.
Hopkins should finally give Mahomes a target to throw to, open up the game for Travis Kelce and get Mahomes back to looking like his usual self.
That said, it should also be noted that the Chiefs commencing a Kareem Hunt reunion and using that to their advantage with a depleted wide receiver room is remarkable. Despite losing just about every weapon possible, the Chiefs are still averaging 128 rushing yards per game.
It’s scary to think the Chiefs aren’t even close to full strength on offense and have managed to win every game to this point. With Hopkins, they could be even more dangerous, while still missing their entire receiving core.