Will DeAndre Hopkins play this week? Chiefs coach Andy Reid gives a hint
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2024 season with what felt like a surplus of weapons for Patrick Mahomes to turn to. Injuries suffered by Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Isiah Pacheco have impacted that drastically, as has the underwhelming start to the season for Travis Kelce.
With all of that in mind, the Chiefs had to go out and get another weapon before the Nov. 5 trade deadline. General manager Brett Veach did just that, acquiring DeAndre Hopkins in a deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Hopkins might not be the superstar he once was, but he's a clear upgrade over the healthy weapons that the Chiefs have right now, which makes his presence exciting. With the trade taking place on Wednesday, Chiefs fans were curious as to whether the 32-year-old would be able to play in their Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Andy Reid was sure to announce his decision on that front in the best possible way.
Andy Reid announces DeAndre Hopkins' Week 8 status in Andy Reid fashion
Reid is right on the money. If Hopkins is healthy, why bother waiting?
Will there be a learning curve for Hopkins as he learns a new playbook? Absolutely. However, Hopkins is in his 12th NFL season. He knows how to run routes. Even if he doesn't have his best game, his presence alone is enough to make the Chiefs better, and chances are, Hopkins will find a way to make an impact.
His numbers this season have been underwhelming, as evidenced by his 15 receptions for 173 yards through the first six games of the year, but that lackluster production was on a Titans team that is currently 1-5 and has the likes of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph operating under center.
On the flip side, the Chiefs are 6-0, the best record in the NFL, and have Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback in the sport, running the show. That's quite the trade-up for Hopkins, a player without a Super Bowl ring on his ledger.
If there's any team that the Chiefs can ease Hopkins into action against, it's the 2-5 Raiders, who have lost three in a row. It'll be fascinating to see how impactful Hopkins will be without much time to adjust to his new team before being thrust into action.