DeAndre Hopkins fantasy football outlook: How Chiefs trade impacts everything
By Lior Lampert
After injuries virtually forced their hand, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired veteran star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. Regardless of how it happened, it's an impactful move that signals two teams trending in polar opposite directions. But what are the ramifications of the trade from a fantasy football standpoint?
Entering Week 8, on a per-game basis, Hopkins has been the WR78 in PPR formats. Excluding one 19.3-point scoring outburst, he's been mostly a non-factor this season -- and a net negative more often than not. Should we expect that to change in Kansas City? And if so, how drastically?
What about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes? Does he stand to benefit from the addition of Hopkins? Most fantasy managers who selected him as a consensus top-three player at the position have been fed up and left wanting more thus far. Will the reigning Super Bowl MVP suddenly find his footing?
Conversely, does Hopkins' departure from Tennessee improve the outlook of any Titans pass-catcher? There are several moving parts following the swap, so let's discuss the fallout.
Make no mistake. Even at his age (32), Hopkins remains one of the best wideouts in the NFL. While he hasn't necessarily lit up the box score in 2024, it's more a reflection of the unenviable situation in Tennessee.
Last year, Hopkins finished as the PPR WR30 in scoring (13.2 points per game). From Weeks 8-17, he was the WR22, proving he can still be relied upon as a WR2 in fantasy leagues. Now, he assumes the role of being Mahomes' top receiving option, which typically bears fruit.
Hopkins will man the coveted "big slot" position in Kansas City. We saw the type of volume and production this yields in the Mahomes-led offense, demonstrated by Rashee Rice's (and briefly JuJu Smith-Schuster's) dominance. It may take time for the five-time Pro Bowler to develop a rapport with his new gunslinger, but both are incredibly savvy and talented. So, it's hard to envision this deal not boosting their fantasy values.
Meanwhile, Chiefs standout tight end Travis Kelce's function as the chain-mover of the offense remains firmly intact. The same can be said for rookie receiver Xavier Worthy's function as Kansas City's primary deep threat. If anything, Hopkins' presence should make life easier for them without siphoning many (if any) targets.
Moreover, it's worth noting Hopkins dealt with a torn MCL early in the season. Perhaps that factored into his early-season struggles with the Titans (on top of their bleak quarterback play). As he gets further removed from the injury and settled into his new surroundings, he'll have chances to establish himself as a weekly WR3/FLEX.
Parting ways with Hopkins doesn't provoke actionable fantasy transactions from the Titans' side. There's no reason for managers to actively pursue Calvin Ridley or Tyler Boyd or jam them into their lineups. They will remain volatile, making it hard to predict any uptick in their numbers. Could tight end Chig Okonkwo become a factor? Maybe, given the state of the position. But we aren't holding our breaths for any midseason renaissance in Tennessee.