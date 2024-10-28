Patrick Mahomes just terrified rest of NFL with postgame comment on DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins made two catches, including a third-down conversion and Patrick Mahomes called it “high-level stuff”, according to NBC sports. Yeah, the rest of the NFL is cooked.
If Mahomes and Hopkins get into a rhythm that torches secondaries the rest of the way, it could be bad for the league. Especially because that could open up a return to the deadly offense this offseason with a healthy receiving core.
Maybe Mahomes is hyping it up to incite fear in teams. But if he’s not and has already figured out how Hopkins is going to be utilized in this offense the rest of the year, buckle up; we could be witnessing a three-peat folks.
We all kind of anticipated the Kansas City Chiefs to look drastically better in the passing game with Hopkins in the lineup. Obviously it’s going to take another week or so for him to learn the offense and get fully acquainted with his new unit.
But once that happens, if Mahomes can already see the potential of what the new passing game can look like, then yes, everyone left on the Chiefs’ schedule may have a tougher task than they realized.
Somehow, Mahomes and the Chiefs have managed to not lose a game yet having one of the longest injury lists around the NFL. Shout out coaching and shout out having a future Hall of Fame quarterback. That certainly goes a long way.
But it also goes with the culture Andy Reid has built in Kansas City. It’s reminiscent of what Bill Belichick did in New England and how they were able to build a dynasty. If the Chiefs aren’t amidst a dynasty yet, they aren’t far off.
And it seems no matter who walks through the doors and when. When they come in, they already know the expectations. It seems Hopkins is fitting right in.