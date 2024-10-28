3 trades Chiefs could still make to make a 17-0 season, Super Bowl three-peat a reality
Patrick Mahomes threw another interception, Kareem Hunt averaged under three yards per carry, and DeAndre Hopkins had just two receptions in his Kansas City Chiefs debut. Despite all of the things that went wrong, the Chiefs did what they've been able to do every single week of the 2024 campaign thus far - win.
The Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20, improving to 7-0 in the process. They entered the game as the NFL's last undefeated team, and that will stand for at least one more week.
With how long this has gone on, 17-0 is absolutely worth discussing. It might not be likely, but with how good this defense is and with Patrick Mahomes under center, it's not impossible. Obviously, with how good the Chiefs are, they're in contention for their third straight Super Bowl win.
While they have a chance to go 20-0, their odds would improve if Brett Veach makes another trade. Yes, he addressed Kansas City's biggest need by acquiring Hopkins, but more work can be done to make this team as prepared as possible to finish off a perfect regular season and win another Super Bowl.
3 trades the Chiefs must make to ensure undefeated season, complete Super Bowl three-peat
3) Joe Noteboom can give the Chiefs much-needed OT depth
One of the very few weaknesses on this Chiefs team is their production at the left tackle spot. Initially, the starting left tackle for Kansas City was Kingsley Suamataia - their second-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. That experiment did not go well, and he was quickly relegated to a reserve role. In came 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris, and that has not been great, either.
Not only was Morris the lineman responsible for allowing this major hit on Mahomes, but he took several penalties as well. The Chiefs were able to beat the lowly Raiders, but it's hard to get by against elite competition with a liability at left tackle. Adding an established veteran like Joe Noteboom couldn't hurt.
Whether the Rams would be willing to trade Noteboom with them now winning two in a row to improve to 3-4 on the year remains to be seen, but if they are, he's a perfect fit. The 29-year-old is in his seventh NFL season, and he has been an important piece of their offensive line in that span.
He has been limited to just one game this season due to injury, but he was a full participant in practice before Los Angeles' Thursday Night Football victory. He didn't play in that game, but the fact that he practiced fully suggests he's very close to returning. He could help the Chiefs immediately and in the postseason as they look to win it all.
2) The Chiefs can bolster their WR depth by trading for Darius Slayton
Adding DeAndre Hopkins adds a legitimate WR1 to this offense which the Chiefs desperately need with the season-ending injuries suffered by Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice, but their depth is still subpar.
Behind Hopkins, the Chiefs have the explosive rookie Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is dealing with his own injury and missed their Week 8 win. Behind them are lesser options like Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman. The bottom line here is that Kansas City would benefit by adding one more player, even if it isn't a high-end one like Hopkins.
Darius Slayton is not a WR1 or really a WR2, but is a solid depth receiver that the Chiefs absolutely should consider. He's put up at least 700 yards in four of his five NFL seasons despite having Daniel Jones as his QB. That kind of production would be nice to add to this receiver room, and chances are, his efficiency will improve going from Jones to Mahomes.
1) Demarcus Robinson is a logical reunion candidate
The Chiefs already brought one familiar face back to their wide receiver room by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster when he was cut by the New England Patriots before the start of the regular season, so why not bring in another one?
Demarcus Robinson spent his first six seasons with Kansas City after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He never played a major role during his Chiefs stint, and has never surpassed the 500-yard mark over the course of his career, but he has had a solid start to the season with the Los Angeles Rams.
Injuries suffered by Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua opened the door to some playing time for Robinson, and he has taken advantage, racking up 233 yards and three touchdowns (one shy of tying his career-high) thus far. Kupp and Nacua are healthy now, so whether the Rams opt to sell or not, Robinson might be available.
He won't be used too often, but as a depth option who is familiar with the system, this addition would certainly make the Chiefs better.