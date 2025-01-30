3 takeaways from Knicks big win over Denver: Containing Jokic, Brunson goes off and more
Many say revenge is a dish best served cold, but Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks were on fire last night, securing their fifth straight win with a 122-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
Throughout the season, the Knicks have faced criticism for struggling against top-tier competition, but they entered this matchup determined to take down a fourth-seeded Denver squad hungry for payback after suffering a blowout loss to New York earlier in the season. By executing their game plan to perfection, the Knicks once again proved repetition is key.
Here are three factors that fueled their statement win:
3. Containing Nikola Jokić
The Knicks had one clear priority: slow down Nikola Jokić. After an underwhelming performance in their first meeting, Jokić was looking to dominate and even up the season series. Instead, the Knicks neutralized his impact from the opening tip.
Just 1:21 into the game, Jokić picked up two quick fouls, forcing him to the bench for the remainder of the first quarter. He didn’t return until midway through the second, allowing New York to take full advantage of his absence and build an early lead. When Jokić was on the floor, he played more conservatively on defense to avoid further foul trouble, which the Knicks exploited by attacking the paint relentlessly.
At halftime, Jokić had just four points, two rebounds, and two assists. While he managed to score most of his points in the fourth quarter, New York’s defense held him to a modest 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 40 percent shooting — his lowest field-goal percentage in any game this season.
2. Taking care of the ball
For the first time all season, the Knicks ended the first half with zero turnovers — a remarkable feat for any team. While New York already ranks fifth in the NBA in turnover percentage (13.2%), they took their ball control to another level last night, finishing with just five turnovers total.
Jalen Brunson orchestrated the offense masterfully, recording 15 assists with just two turnovers, while the team collectively moved the ball with purpose, tallying 16 assists in the first half alone.
On the defensive end, the Knicks turned up the pressure, forcing Denver into 15 turnovers, which led to 25 fast-break points and 23 points off turnovers — a major factor in securing the win.
1. Jalen Brunson’s masterclass
Jalen Brunson didn’t score in the fourth quarter, yet he still delivered one of his best all-around performances of the season. Finishing with 30 points, 15 assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block on 63 percent shooting, Brunson showcased his ability to take over a game without relying solely on scoring.
Brunson, who dished out nearly half of his assists in the fourth quarter, embraced his role as the team’s offensive maestro down the stretch.
“I don’t know, it was all a blur,” Brunson said postgame. “But at the same time, we knew they were gonna keep fighting… we just kept our poise.”
With another historic performance, Brunson is now tied with Richie Guerin for the most 30-point, 10-assist games in Knicks history. Additionally, he is also on track to become the only player in NBA history to average 25+ points, 7+ assists, and fewer than 2.5 turnovers in a single season — a testament to his efficiency and leadership.
Winning five in a row, securing an All-Star starting spot, and climbing to the third seed in the East are all impressive milestones, but Brunson remains locked in on a bigger goal. With the Knicks now just one game behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed, their championship mentality is clearer than ever.
If New York continues to apply pressure like this, they won’t just be a team that can beat contenders — they’ll be one themselves.