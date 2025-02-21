3 Team USA members to blame for losing to Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off Final

On Thursday night, the attention was on the NHL for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. After a thrilling round robin game this past Saturday, the United States and Canada took part in the championship game on Thursday night.

The United States conquered the dragon, so to speak, on Saturday by finally beating Canada in a best-on-best game. But on Thursday, they had to do it again to win the 4 Nations Face-Off championship. In an evenly matched game, it ended in a way Team USA became all too accustomed to — in defeat.

Taking a 2-2 tie into overtime, the United States had multiple scoring opportunities but couldn't get the puck past Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington. Unfortunately, the puck was last in the possession of Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, who unleashed a wicked shot past goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the 3-2 win.

The United States showed tons of promise throughout this tournament, but unfortunately, didn't leave with the gold. When it comes on those to blame for the loss, these members of Team USA stand out.

3. Adam Fox

One aspect to look at is the plus/minus to play the blame game. Who was on the ice for the most goals scored by the opposition? Adam Fox holds that distinction, as he was a -2 in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final.

Fox was notably on the ice when McDavid scored the "golden goal" in overtime, as he got lost behind the net. But he was also on the ice for Canada's game-tying goal in the second period. Fox followed Mitch Marner, who was skating towards the net. However, Marner passed the puck to Sam Bennett, who was skating to his left, and had a wide-open shot that got past Hellebuyck.

It was a game to forget for Fox, which is a shame, since he was once rewarded with the Norris Trophy for the league's best defenseman.

2. Matt Boldy

The forward who logged the most ice time on Team USA was Matt Boldy of the Minnesota Wild. He is one of the United States' young stars, and received significant playing time this entire tournament. But on Thursday night, Boldy didn't capitalize on his opportunites.

Boldy had three missed shots and two shots blocked. Besides that, Boldy had some open shot opportunities, but went for the passive route and decided to look for the pass instead, sometimes too late. In a winner take all game, you have to take the shots that are presented to you.

Again, Boldy is still young and has the chance to develop into one of the United States' top players in international tournaments. But this can be considered a learning experienc.

1. Auston Matthews

When looking at the one player who stood out throughout this tournament, it was Auston Matthews. Throughout the entire tournament, Matthews was a bit of a ghost on the ice. Well, he didn't have to do much, considering the Tkachuk brothers dominated the headlines and the score sheets. But in the two games before Thursday's contest, Matthews logged just two shots on goal.

Matthews did wake up in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final and had some quality chances. However, everyone of his shots missed the net. Perhaps no scoring opportunity stung more than this one:

But what may have stung worse for Matthews was leaving McDavid wide open in the slot for the game-winning goal.

Team USA can use this loss as motivation heading into the Winter Olympics in 2026. For the team to have a chance, they will need Matthews to be a more of a positive factor on their team.