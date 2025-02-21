Connor McDavid turns USA into Canada's 11th province with stunning OT winner: Best memes

Much of the talk leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off Final had to do with the national anthems of both Canada and the United States. Would the fans in Boston really boo 'O Canada', matching their Canadian counterparts who responded to tariffs and the Trump administration's suggestion that the great white north should be the United States' 51st state? Not so fast, my friends.

Canada's players heard all of that noise, but remained focused on the task at hand. In an evenly-matched game between Canada and the USA, three periods was not enough to decide a winner. Overtime, meanwhile, was a back-and-forth affair which showcased Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington standing on his head and stopping Auston Matthews on several occasions.

It was Connor McDavid, of all players, scoring his own version of the Golden Goal with Sidney Crosby watching from the bench. The Canadians are a stacked roster full of NHL talent, and deserved their own victory for more than just moral reasons.

Canada defeats USA in 4 Nations Face-Off Final thanks to Connor McDavid

McDavid is essentially the Flash on ice. I'm not sure how else I can say it. He is the fastest skater I have ever seen, and I covered prime Sidney Crosby. McDavid is the greatest goal scorer and shot creator in the NHL, and he showcased that in one of his most impressive international hockey moments to date.

While both goaltenders deserve a ton of credit, there was little USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck could do to stop a glove side stunner from McDavid in the slot, as he had little time to react. There is plenty of blame to go around for Team USA, but they ought to be proud of their effort on Thursday night.

You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025

This guy is standing outside TD Garden in Boston ahead of the Canada/USA hockey game… pic.twitter.com/QbQQweheSj — Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) February 20, 2025

Canada defeats the USA to take home the #4Nations Championship 🏆🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/bh3yIbbxvp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2025

🇨🇦🏆CANADA TAKES THE GOLD



CONNOR MCDAVID GETS HIS GOLDEN GOAL



CANADA BEATS THE USA TO WIN THE FOUR NATIONS FACEOFF.



FOUR NATIONS FACED OFF. CANADA WON. pic.twitter.com/KcO4C7xovi — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) February 21, 2025

There are oh so many jokes to go around. In these uncertain times, Canada at least made one aspect of their national heritage clear on Thursday night. Hockey is their thing, politics be damned.

Now, where do I go to get universal health care?