Who sang the National Anthem for USA vs Canada? Well, we know who didn't

The 4 Nations Face-Off Final between the United States and Canada will take center stage on Thursday night. The tournament itself has done wonders for the growth of hockey, especially in the states, with viewership expected to skyrocket for the much-anticipated final game.

The two teams met previously in group play, with the United States winning 3-1 across enemy lines in Montreal. The game was notable for what happened on the ice and off of it. Before the game, Canadian fans booed the Star Spangled Banner in response to tariffs and comments from the Trump administration. Trump has gone as far as to call Canada the 51st state, despite little evidence Canadians would want such a thing.

When the game did start, the gloves dropped early in the first period, with the Tkachuk brothers leading the way. It was a sight to behold.

Unsurprisingly, there is a lot of tension and drama around Thursday night's anthem performance. Canadian and American viewers alike are curious how the TD Garden crowd will respond, or whether they will boo the Canadian anthem prior to the game.

Who sang the National Anthem before the 4 Nations Final between USA and Canada?

Two anthems will be performed on Thursday night, perhaps by the same singer. Bruins fans were outraged when reports emerged that the usual TD Garden anthem singer, Boston legend Todd Angilly, would not perform.

“I don’t know who, but unfortunately Todd Angilly will not perform the anthem tonight,” longtime Bruins reporter Joe McDonald said in a post to X. “Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman recently said there’s no one better than Angilly. Too bad!”

Angilly performed the Anthem prior to the United States' last game against Sweden, which they lost to end group play.

We'll update this post with who actually sang the National Anthem when that information becomes available.

How will USA fans react to Canadian national anthem 'O Canada'?

If we had to guess, the Canadian anthem will be met with a smattering of boos by the TD Garden crowd. Neither of these countries really dislikes the other. Politics has little to do with the product on the ice Thursday night. However, Donald Trump did (reportedly) speak with the American team prior to the Final.

The National Anthem is such a small part of this event, and hopefully will not overshadow the game itself between two of the best hockey nations in international competition.