USA vs. Canada: Everything you need to know about the 4 Nations Face-Off final
Canada punched its ticket to the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off championship on Monday, thoroughly dominating Finland en route to a 5-3 victory. Nathan MacKinnon was the star of the show, finishing with a pair of goals.
Finland deserves credit for fighting to the end. Canada was up 4-0 through two periods, but the Finnish squad put up three goals, the last two of which coming from Mikael Granlund, in short order to trim Canada's lead to a single goal. A Sidney Crosby empty-netter with less than a minute left, however, put a nail in the coffin and sealed Canada's trip to the championship match.
That sets up Team USA vs. Canada in the final, a fitting end to a competitive and highly entertaining tournament. USA beat Canada 3-1 over the weekend, but all bets are off in what should be a heated rematch. It's a battle for North American supremacy (and a nice share of international bragging rights).
While the championship match is effectively set in stone, USA still faces Sweden on Monday night. There have been some tweaks to the American lineup ahead of what is essentially a meaningless game. Matthew Tkachuk sustained an injury against Canada, which he said was minor in nature. Still, with their ticket already punched, USA will sit Tkachuk for Monday's match, elevating Chris Kreider in his stead. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck will also rest in favor of Jake Oettinger.
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming USA-Canada showdown.
Matchup breakdown: How did Canada and Team USA get to the final?
The 4 Nations tournament began on Wednesday, when Canada topped Sweden 4-3 in overtime.
Canada then lost to Team USA, 3-1, on Saturday in what will go down in the history books as an all-time classic. Three fights broke out in the first nine seconds of the game, setting the tone for an exciting, physical match. Canada had the crowd on its side, but the U.S. won in a hostile environment. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck did a tremendous job in holding Canada to just one goal, as he stopped 25-of-26 goals. Not to mention, forward Jake Guentzel helped tie the game and score the game-icing goal with a pair of goals.
That led to Canada's 5-3 regulation win over Finland on Monday, which put them in the championship match with a chance for revenge.
The Americans' path to the 4 Nations final was a bit more dominant. USA walloped Finland on Thursday, 6-1, before beating Canada. Their game with Sweden on Monday means very little now. But don't tell that to Sweden, as a win would provide a nice morale boost for them, who are 0-2 in the tournament with OT losses to Canada and Finland.
Fans now eagerly await the USA-Canada rematch on Thurs., Feb. 20, which will take place at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on ESPN and Sportsnet.
Where is the 4 Nations Face-Off final?
The 4 Nations Face-Off championship will take place in front of an American crowd at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET
USA beat Canada at the Bell Centre in Montreal a few days ago, in front of an unfriendly crowd. Now the tables are turned on Canada, which will already been a sizable underdog. The U.S. cannot sleepwalk into this match — Canada has plenty of talent, especially in terms of scoring, and a freshly chipped shoulder — but the stars are aligned for the Americans.
How to watch the 4-Nations Face-Off final
The 4 Nationals Face-Off championship will air on ESPN and Sportsnet at 8:00 p.m. E.T. You can also stream it on ESPN+ and Fubo. Those in the Boston area on Thursday can attend live at TD Garden.