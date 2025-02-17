Who will Team USA play next? Looking ahead to the 4 Nations Face-Off final
By Jackie Daly
Play "Free Bird!" It's been all over hockey social media since Team USA hit the ice in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday, Feb. 13. The Lynyrd Skynyrd classic made its debut as an anthem of sorts for USA Hockey during the annual World Junior Championship in January, when University of Denver sophomore defenseman Zeev Buium threw out the suggestion — spoiler: It stuck. (And they ran it back and became repeat WJC champs, so it did the job.)
Team USA fans are hoping the luck continues during the 4 Nations Face-Off, and that is exactly what's happened so far. USA is undefeated, winning its first two games in regulation against Finland (6-1) and Canada (3-1). Which means it's already secured a spot in the 4 Nations final on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Both contests have been exciting in their own way, and both including big nights from Matthew and Brady Tkachuck. Each brother scored twice vs. Finland and both dropped the gloves within seconds of the opening face-off vs. Canada.
Although they have clinched their trip to the Final, Team USA faces Sweden on Monday night. Sweden has two points from two overtime losses, which puts them in last place. So what does that mean for the final?
Who will USA face in the Final?
Thanks to a 5-3 regulation win against Finland on Monday afternoon, Canada will face USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday.
What were the tie-breaking scenarios on Monday?
Regardless of the standings, as of Monday morning, no teams had been eliminated. That was until the matinee match-up, where Canada faced Finland. They each had one loss and one overtime win, and their clinching scenarios were the same. One team could clinch a berth if they simply win in regulation.
If Canada or Finland were to have won in OT or shootout, Sweden would have had the chance to advance if it beat the United States in regulation on Monday evening. If Sweden were to have lost, and that combination happened, the winning team from Canada vs. Finland would face USA in the final no matter what.