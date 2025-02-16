Is Matthew Tkachuk playing in 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday for Team USA?
By Marci Rubin
Matthew Tkachuk suffered an injury during Saturday night’s electric rivalry match-up between USA and Canada. With two games left to play in the tournament, USA is hoping Tkachuk will be available for the championship game they’ve already qualified for.
Tkachuk has been a huge asset to Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. On Thursday, he racked up two goals and an assist in the USA vs. Finland match-up. His physicality and grit have been on full display during the tournament. On Saturday, he opened the USA vs. Canada game by dropping his gloves to fight Brandon Hagel.
Tkachuk's fight was the first of three. He was fired up that his brother, Brady, was the next to drop the gloves, banging on the glass in the penalty box to show his support. J.T. Miller joined them in the box shortly after his fight. The opening fights created an even more intense atmosphere during the game. USA defeated Canada 3-1.
Team USA plans for Matthew Tkachuk to rest on Monday
During the third period on Saturday night, Tkachuk missed a shift. He played one more shift, then appeared to tell coaches John Tortorella and Mike Sullivan he was unable to go back on the ice. He was unavailable for the last 12:36 of the game with a lower-body injury.
It’s unknown when or how Tkachuk was injured. After the game, he expressed that he was not concerned. Mike Sullivan told NHL.com, “Right now, he’s being evaluated by our doctors.”
On Sunday afternoon, Frank Seravalli reported that Tkachuk will likely miss USA’s game on Monday against Sweden. He noted that Tkachuk left the arena after the game with a noticeable limp. With Tkachuk out, Chris Kreider would draw into the lineup in his place.
Since USA already qualified for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, having Tkachuk sit on Monday as a precaution is the right call. They need him to rest and heal up quickly. So while it sounds like Tkachuk will be out of Monday’s game, he has not been ruled out of Thursday’s game.
USA's opponent for the championship game will be decided on Monday. It could be a rematch with Canada. USA hopes Tkachuk will be ready to go on Thursday night.