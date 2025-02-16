4 Nations Face-Off clinching scenarios: How Canada can still make the Final?

Updated #4Nations Face-Off standings after Montréal portion of tournament:



1. USA 🇺🇸 - 6 points

2. Canada 🇨🇦 - 2 points

3. Finland 🇫🇮 - 2 points

4. Sweden 🇸🇪 - 2 points



USA has clinched spot in championship game. Canada can setup rematch with regulation win against Finland.