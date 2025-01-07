3 teams desperate enough to make a huge mistake trading for Joe Milton
Recency bias might catch another victim. Because apparently Joe Milton lighting up the Buffalo Bills reserves in a meaningless game is enough to warrant desperate teams to inquire about his availability.
If I were the New England Patriots, I’d trade Milton without even batting an eye. Because there’s enough quarterback-needy teams that will make a knee-jerk move to get Milton and hope he’s good enough.
Especially a team that’s in the quarterback market with a high draft pick, but needs more than just a quarterback. It would be a force, but it could just work out. Either way, here’s who is desperate enough to throw the Patriots a lob for Milton.
3. The Cleveland Browns are addicted to bad quarterback decisions so this is right up their alley.
The Cleveland Browns need a whole lot more than a quarterback. And with the No. 2 pick, they have the chance to do a whole lot with that pick. If I were them, I’d trade that pick away for more draft capital and maybe a player that can develop.
Or I guess there’s another option. Which is a trade for Joe Milton and use that pick on any other positional need. What makes this funny is this is something Andrew Berry would do. Either at out spite or desperation.
He is probably out after next season along with Kevin Stefanski if the team lands inside the top 5 of the draft for consecutive years. Myles Garrett has already expressed frustration with being part of a career long rebuild.
This is as desperate as it gets. But it’s also a low-cost move that maybe works out. Deshaun Watson may not play in 2025, at least to start the year and we all know how bad he’s looked when he is active.
Milton’s arm strength could put him in a tier similar to Jameis Winston. He may not be as turnover prone, but again, he doesn’t have enough snaps to really have a fair evaluation. Nonetheless, it could be something the Browns entertain as they have a lot of options with a great pick and a lot of needs that have to be addressed.
2. The Las Vegas Raiders had a plethora of quarterback problems, so Joe Milton could be an answer in the interim.
The Las Vegas Raiders balked at getting Justin Fields or any reasonable veteran quarterback last offseason. And it showed as the quarterback position ended up being the biggest question mark this year.
Like the Browns, they need more than just a quarterback. Milton could be a young option that is cheap and could pay out long term. Is he the best young option out? No, but he is an option nonetheless.
He’d be in contention to start day one. That also means if the Raiders have false hope in Milton it would set them back. They have options. And Antonio Pierce is probably going to need more than Milton to save his job.
The quarterback market has some decent options. The Raiders could try again at Fields, possibly get Russell Wilson and even entertain Sam Darnold. Either way, they could make the wrong choice.
There’s no guarantee the option they choose is right either. But they could see enough upside to take a gamble.
1. The Tennessee Titans are on the clock and trading for Milton could solve one desperate need for Brian Callahan.
The Tennessee Titans were blessed with the No. 1 overall pick in this upcoming draft. They just fired their GM Ron Carthon. They’re fully prepared to get this next edition of their rebuild right. And that means not botching in the draft.
They could go after a quarterback and add to an already loaded quarterback room and see which one is the better one. Or they could draft best available according to their draft board, get an immediate need and trade for Milton.
Callahan seems like he’s going to continue to work with Will Levis, although that’s not guaranteed. That means they weren’t going to take a quarterback first overall anyway. Which opens the door for the Heisman winner to be the No. 1 overall pick. Or someone else.
Milton wouldn’t be a bad option for the Titans for a couple of reasons. I think he’d be a good fit and could be developed into a decent starter. Maybe not an elite quarterback option, but a good one.
I think with the No. 1 pick, the Titans can’t afford to go quarterback. They could find a bridge option in free agency or trade. Which is where Milton comes in.
I’m not saying they have to draft Travis Hunter, but with the top choice, they have options. And none of these quarterbacks scream franchise cornerstone. I feel like for the Titans this year and really any team that needs a quarterback, drafting one high has more risk than reward.
Trading for Milton has its risks too, but at least it would only cost a late-round pick or depth player over anything of significant value.