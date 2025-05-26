3 teams seeded too low, 2 teams seeded too high in 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament field was announced on Memorial Day and we now have the 64 teams that will be trying to make their way to Omaha and the College World Series. Of course, that first starts with the Regionals, the 16 four-team brackets that will be hosted by the Top 16 national seeds in the tournament in a double-elimination format.

In all honesty, there weren't many horrific snubs from the NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket. UConn probably had the best argument but their sub-.500 record against Quad 1 and 2 teams ultimately did them in. At the same time, though, that doesn't mean that there aren't several teams who could gripe about their seeding. Equally, there are also some teams who are probably ducking their heads a bit because they got a gift from the selection committee with their seeding.

These five teams, specifically, are either seeded too high or too low in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament for one reason or another.

LSU Tigers got hosed as the No. 6 seed

While I don't have qualms with Vanderbilt's win in the SEC Tournament vaulting the Commodores up to the No. 1 seed given the strength of the league, LSU exiting in the semifinals only to then go from being ranked No. 1 in the country by D1 Baseball entering conference tournaments to being the No. 6 seed doesn't quite sit right. There was some inconistency from the Tigers, including a poor showing against both Texas and Auburn in the regular season, but the quality of LSU was never up for debate.

Given what we've seen from the Bayou Bengals this season and in NCAA Baseball Tournaments of yesteryear, having them seeded at No. 6 has a chance to look exceptionally silly sooner rather than later.

Nothing the Tennessee Volunteers did deserved a No. 14 seed

While Tennessee upending Texas in the SEC Tournament was a nice boost the resumé of the defending national champions and most still had the Vols as a Top 16 seed, I'm not buying it. Tony Vitello's teeam is talented but they didn't live up to expectations down the stretch. They lost their last five SEC series coming into the conference tournament and, following the win over the Longhorns, got mercy-ruled by Vanderbilt in their next matchup.

With teams like Georgia Tech left on the cutting room floor for a Top 16 seed as one of the hottest teams in the country, I think this is SEC bias in the highest order.

North Carolina Tar Heels should feel disrespected as the No. 5 seed

Let me get this straight. North Carolina was ranked third in college baseball coming into the conference tournaments, proceeded to win the ACC Tournament with a dominant rout of Clemson in the championship game, and that knocked them down to the No. 5 seed? What gives here?

Rankings clearly aren't the end-all when it comes to what the selection committee values when filling out the bracket, but what argument do you have over the ACC champions who faced two Regional hosts in the conference tournament to win the league title in Florida State and Clemson? It feels, once again, like SEC bias ultimately punished the Tar Heels, not to mention landing UNC a tough regional matchup to navigate.

How are the Ole Miss Rebels the No. 10 seed?

Ole Miss certainly deserved some credit and to be a clear Top 16 seed after making it to the SEC Championship Game and ultimately falling to Vandy. At the same time, it does feel like the No. 10 seed could be giving them a bit too much respect. There's something to be said for teams getting hot at the right time. However, this is still a team that was unranked prior to conference tournament week and had 18 losses in the regular season. With teams like Georgia Tech, Dallas Baptist and even Northeastern being much more consistently dangerous teams this season but not getting a Top 16 seed at all, having the Rebels at No. 10 is a bit egregious for my taste.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are hilariously underseeded as No. 13

What more could Coastal Carolina have done this season? Legitimately, I thought the Chanticleers had a legitimate argument to be a Top 8 seed in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament after clearly being the class of the Sun Belt and ultimately coming in with a 44-11 regular-season record, the most wins of any of the Top 16 seed in the bracket. Yes, I know the level of competition in the conference doesn't equate to what SEC and ACC teams faced. However, Coastal as a program has earned more respect than they received, especially after the season they just had.