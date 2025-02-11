3 teams that should spoil the Giants’ Matthew Stafford trade dreams
There’s rumblings Matthew Stafford could be on the move from the Los Angeles Rams. He’s aging and wants to be in a position to win one more championship before he calls it a career. The Giants would obviously be an ideal landing spot.
While they aren’t necessarily a contender on paper, with a serviceable quarterback, they could very well be in the position to make a championship run next year. But what if Stafford is not interested in the Giants?
Well there’s still plenty of teams out there with a lot of interest in bringing him in that could certainly be instant winners. Here’s a look at who should be negotiating a deal to get Stafford on the roster for next season.
3) The Minnesota Vikings could continue their quarterback revolving door theory with a former Super Bowl champion.
The Minnesota Vikings are leaning toward having yet another quarterback lead the charge next season. With that in mind, why take a gamble on players that aren’t proven. Daniel Jones may not be the answer they hoped and J.J. McCarthy could very well be a bust.
They do know, however, what Matthew Stafford is capable of. Imagine if he was able to throw to Justin Jefferson every Sunday, plus Stafford wins big games. This is almost too good of a move to be true. It’s the perfect marriage and could end with a championship.
This would also give McCarthy another year to learn from a veteran and specifically one that’s already won a championship. After a season, turn the organization over to McCarthy and no harm done.
Getting Stafford doesn’t guarantee a championship. But it does make it a whole lot easier. It’s something the Vikings have to consider. If they could potentially franchise tag and trade Darnold, it would absolutely be worth it.
On top of that, Sean McVay gets his successor to Stafford and the Rams can continue to build on a young core and contend in the playoffs. It’s truly a win-win situation the Vikings have to consider.
2) The New York Jets are in the market for a quarterback and Stafford could be intrigued by another New York team.
One of Aaron Glenn’s first moves as head coach of the New York Jets was putting his foot down that he does not plan on bringing Aaron Rodgers back for 2025. Thus, it opened up a vacancy at quarterback.
The Jets always felt they were a quarterback away, which is why they made the trade for Rodgers in the first place. The last two seasons of the Rodgers era couldn’t have been more frustrating.
So that leaves them with an opening and the perfect player to essentially win immediately. The Jets offense wasn’t horrible, they just had a lot of chemistry issues. That should be fixed with a new regime.
While it might not be appealing to Stafford to link with a first-time head coach in the twilight years of his career, the Jets could be an anomaly in that they could be contenders. The AFC East has largely been dominated by the Buffalo Bills since Tom Brady divorced the New England Patriots.
The Jets are similar to the Rams in that they have a good young core that can win. That might be enough to sway Stafford to East Rutherford. Playing in the “New York” market is the next logical step for his career so that move isn’t drastic either.
It’s something to think about. That said, it would be a massive risk for Glenn to start his career with an aging quarterback, especially if it falls flat like it did with Rodgers.
1) The San Francisco 49ers could avoid having to pay Brock Purdy by bringing in Matthew Stafford.
The San Francisco 49ers will have to open up the check book as Brock Purdy’s lucrative contract extension looms over them. The problem is, the 49ers might not be inclined to match his number.
While he did take the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance two seasons ago, his inability to stay healthy has been his biggest hurdle. Thus, it may not be enticing to sign him long term with his play-ability as a question mark.
Stafford could come in and pretty much bring the 49ers back to prominence in the NFC if they opted to go after him. Kyle Shanahan might also be feeling the heat after going from runners up in the NFL to missing the playoffs.
This could be a desperate move to save his job. Stafford certainly won’t cost the 49ers any games and even if Christian McCaffrey misses more games next season, Stafford’s good enough to win games by himself.