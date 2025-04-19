3 teams that should leap at the chance to save Jonathan Kuminga from Warriors this summer

The Golden State Warriors made a big move at the trade deadline this season, but it wasn’t quite the move everyone expected. Jonathan Kuminga's name surfaced throughout the early part of the season as a trade piece for the Warriors.

It was an injury that halted the Warriors’ move, causing them to ship out Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler, instead.

The rumors are circulating again about Kuminga and what will ultimately be his fate this offseason. As of now, it sounds like the Warriors have no interest in keeping Kuminga around. This could allow them the opportunity to sign-and-trade Kuminga to get some return instead of letting him go free this offseason, when he is a restricted free agent.

REPORT: Jonathan Kuminga is unlikely to be on the Warriors next season, per @timkawakami.



He’s a young piece that an organization can build around. Despite missing nearly half the season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game, the second-highest average of his four seasons in the NBA.

Despite his talent, this team was always going to belong to Steph Curry and Draymond Green, no matter how Kuminga developed. And since he isn’t interested in waiting around to be the star, it makes sense the Warriors would be interested in trading him.

Curry is still playing elite and carrying the Warriors through the play-in and now a first round series against the Houston Rockets. Kuminga is best being on a team he can be the focal point of the team. That doesn’t seem like it’s Golden State at this point.

So here’s who will be leaping at the chance to land Kuminga this offseason, whether they sign him to an offer sheet or do a sign-and-trade deal.

3 teams that need a rising star to build around in Jonathan Kuminga

3) Sacramento Kings

This move makes sense for a couple of reasons. The Sacramento Kings are probably going to part ways with Domantas Sabonis this offseason and will have to offload one of their three wings.

Though Zach LaVine was just acquired at the trade deadline, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to possibly send him to the Warriors in exchange for Kuminga in a sign-and-trade deal. The Kings are on the verge of rebuilding and Kuminga can help that.

LaVine makes the most sense, not just because he’s a little bit older, but also because he can be the perfect third scoring option for the Warriors, as Caleb Hightower of Sporting News pointed out.

While they will still need a true point guard to run their offense, Kuminga would provide some firepower to replace Sabonis. Yes, they’re two different players, but the Kings will need a primary scoring option, so it's worth seeing if Kuminga can be that.

DeRozan probably isn’t the best person to have as your primary option as he’s inching closer to retirement. Malik Monk's career-high points per game average was this past season at 17 points.

When the Kings traded De'Aaron Fox, they gave up one of their best scorers. If they trade Sabonis, they’ll need someone who can get a basket when they need one. Kuminga could be that player.

He wasn’t that player at all with Golden State, but he also played with Steph Curry, he didn’t have the chance to grow as a true star player on a team. He could do that in Sacramento.

2) Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been in shambles since Donovan Mitchell left for Cleveland and continued to grow as a star in the NBA. They have Lauri Markkanen, but he isn’t going to carry the team like Franz Wagner does in Orlando with a similar play style.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers sent Collin Sexton to Utah in the Mitchell deal, it didn’t really elevate the offense like the Jazz hoped. The Jazz haven’t reached the NBA playoffs since the 2021-22 season, Mitchell’s final one. That was also the last time they had a winning record.

The Jazz need a player like Kuminga who can actually develop into the star the Jazz need. Markkanen just hasn’t developed into a primary option after a stellar 2023-24 season.

As part of this sign-and-trade deal, the Jazz would send John Collins to Golden State. It feels like a mutually beneficial deal as the Warriors get a polished role player who isn’t trying to lead the offense but is a secondary scoring option.

1) Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are deep in the rebuilding phase. When things crumbled with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets blew the whole thing up and invested in their youth.

Yet when their prized acquisition in Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks for a college reunion, it left a void for a primary scorer. That’s why Kuminga could be a great player to have.

While the Warriors could sign-and-trade Kuminga this offseason, if he ultimately tests the free agency market, the Nets could be a solid spot to land. They need a primary scorer. On top of that, Nic Claxton is their most expensive player.

They have the cap space to make a big signing, but right now a proven vet probably has no interest in signing with the Nets, who are still far from contending. Adding Kuminga in the mix could get them one step closer back to the playoffs.