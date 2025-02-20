3 teams that should wait for Joey Bosa cap casualty instead of trading for Myles Garrett

One of the most fascinating storylines of the 2025 offseason is the potential market for high-end pass rushers. A shockingly comprehensive list of the NFL's premier sack artists is simultaneously in limbo with their respective franchises. Chief among them is longtime Cleveland Browns franchise centerpiece Myles Garrett, who publicly requested a trade.

Garrett is the biggest fish in an ocean of leviathans. He's the No. 1 edge defender who is or might become available, barring a breakup between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. However, acquiring him from Cleveland will cost a boatload of premium draft capital and/or young talent. Plus, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is underpaid and needs a contract extension, further complicating matters.

Understandably, not every team has the assets or appetite to mortgage its future for Garrett or his elite counterparts. Fortunately for those searching for perimeter defensive help, a more cost-effective alternative may hit the open market: Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bosa carries a cap hit north of $36 million for next season. Subsequently, he "could be a cap casualty" for the Chargers, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic ($).

Despite not being the upper-echelon defender he once was anymore, Bosa's still a solid contributor. He replaced bookend teammate Khalil Mack to earn his fifth Pro Bowl nod, so we're not scraping out the bottom of the barrel here.

Moreover, Bosa makes for an intriguing reclamation project worthy of a flier due to his immense upside. While injuries have plagued the 2016 No. 3 overall pick in recent years, he's only 29 and generates pressure effectively when healthy. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him slightly above average in pass-rushing situations, backed by five sacks across 14 games.

Here are three teams who should take a chance on Bosa instead of trading the farm for Garrett.

3. Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence's looming free agency creates a void on the Dallas Cowboys' defensive front. Bosa isn't only an ideal possible replacement but presents a conceivable upgrade.

Like Bosa, Lawrence is no longer at the height of his powers. But at this juncture of their careers, the Chargers standout is the more productive player of the two. The former is also healthier, considering the latter dealt with a season-ending Lisfranc injury he suffered in Week 4 of the 2024 campaign.

Dallas desperately needs someone opposite Parsons who can generate pressure consistently without blitzing. Only five clubs rushed the quarterback more than the Cowboys, which bled into their secondary and ability to limit opponents through the air. They were tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears for the most yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9).

2. Buffalo Bills

Von Miller is reportedly expected to face the fate that could make Bosa a free agent. He's likely getting cut with the Buffalo Bills trying to dig themselves out of a tricky financial position.

Miller has regressed from his heyday. The future Hall of Famer isn't a one-man wrecking crew like he used to be. While PFF acknowledged him as a top-tier edge rusher, he did so in a rotational role, logging a 33 percent defensive snap rate in 2024. The Super Bowl 50 MVP has notably struggled with availability in Buffalo, appearing in 36 of 51 regular-season games. Bosa hasn't been better in the health department, but at least has gas left in the tank.

Given their brutal cap situation, the Bills don't have the funds to find an adequate alternative to Miller. Bosa won't be cheap, but a short-term "prove it" deal to go ring chasing and restore his value sounds like a win-win for both sides.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The road to the Philadelphia Eagles defending their status as Super Bowl LIX champions. Headlining the to-do list is replenishing the insane pass-rushing unit that helped them reach and win the Big Game this season.

Organizational pillar/defensive end Brandon Graham is ostensibly riding off into the sunset after his second career title, and reasonably so. He has nothing to prove on the gridiron and will forever be known as royalty in Philadelphia.

Breakout defensive tackle Milton Williams has expressed interest in re-signing with the Eagles this offseason. But he's made it clear a hometown discount isn't on the table. One-time Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat is also slated for unrestricted free agency and probably seeking his first bank-breaking payday after being a key cog for Philly in 2024.

With all the spots along Philadelphia's front seven that need to be plugged, Bosa feels like an appropriate pivot.