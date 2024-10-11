3 Tigers to blame for failing to close out Guardians at home in ALDS Game 4
Somehow, the Detroit Tigers entered Thursday's action with a two games to one series lead against the Cleveland Guardians - the AL Central division winners. They were one win away from closing out their division rivals and punching their ticket to the ALCS. Who would've seen that coming one month ago?
Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. In a highly entertaining back-and-forth affair, the Guardians came out on top, squeaking out a 5-4 victory and avoiding another crushing Emmanuel Clase performance to even the series up. There will now be a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Detroit's season is far from over even after this heartbreaking loss. Sure, the odds might be against them, but they've thrived as underdogs. Still, it would've been nice for the Tigers to end the series on Thursday not only so they could've celebrated in front of their home fans, but to avoid having to win on Saturday to keep their season alive.
These three individuals deserve most of the blame for their frustrating loss.
3 Tigers to blame for losing ALDS Game 4
3) Jake Rogers had a rare off-night in the Tigers loss
An unlikely spark plug for Detroit through their first five games of the postseason had been Jake Rogers, a defensive-minded catcher who hits at the bottom of their order. Through those first five games, Rogers had five hits in 15 at-bats (.333 average) with three walks drawn, a double, and a run batted in. Unfortunately, his bat took a step back in Game 4.
Not only did Rogers go 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but he was involved in a potential game-changing play - and not in a good way. The Tigers trailed 1-0 before even stepping up to bat, but loaded the bases with nobody out to begin the bottom of the second inning. They appeared primed to have a huge inning and potentially take control of the game in that frame.
Trey Sweeney drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, tying the game with that swing. The Tigers still had two runners on with only one out and Rogers coming up. The one thing he could not afford to do was hit into a double play with Parker Meadows, a player who had doubled in his first at-bat, on deck. Unfortunately, Rogers did that one thing he could not afford to do, lining into an inning-ending double play. In his defense, he hit the ball extremely hard, but it was right at Brayan Rocchio who was able to make the easy throw to second base to end the inning.
Had Rogers found a way to continue the rally, or at least find a way to get on base in this game, as he had done in the other five he played in, perhaps the end result would've been different.
2) A.J. Hinch failed to push the right buttons in the Tigers loss
No manager has a harder job in the postseason than A.J. Hinch, who essentially has one starting pitcher. Yes, that starting pitcher happens to be the AL Cy Young favorite, Tarik Skubal, but every time he cannot take the ball, the Tigers essentially have to go with a bullpen game and hope for the best.
They were able to squeak into the postseason and take a 2-1 series lead in the ALDS in large part because Hinch had been mostly perfect managing the bullpen. He took a bit of a step back in that regard in Game 4.
Reese Olson pitched extremely well through four innings, holding the Guardians to one run. He departed in a 1-1 game. The bullpen, unfortunately, failed to come through. Each of the first four relievers Hinch turned to allowed one run to score. Those pitchers have to do their jobs and didn't, but Hinch, a manager who has excelled at mixing and matching and finding the perfect spots for his relievers, did not do that on Thursday.
The job is not an easy one, and not one many managers can do well. Still, it's a bit jarring when Hinch's bullpen has an off night as it did in this game after he had been nearly flawless with the bullpen for a prolonged stretch.
1) Matt Vierling's rough game loomed large
With a right-handed pitcher on the mound, the Tigers roll out a left-handed heavy lineup. Four of their first five hitters who stepped up to the plate hit left-handed. The only exception to that was Matt Vierling, their No. 3 hitter, who hits in that spot mainly to split up the lefties.
Hitting third in the order comes with obvious expectations. Sure, Vierling wouldn't hit third on most other teams, but he had a decent year, and was tied for third on the team with 57 RBI during the regular season. Unfortunately, he failed to come through like a No. 3 hitter should in this game.
Vierling went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts on the day, and failed to produce when the Tigers needed him most.
In the bottom of the first, the Tigers got a leadoff double from Parker Meadows. Vierling was up two batters later but popped out on a 2-0 pitch. He came up to the plate in the sixth inning following a Kerry Carpenter leadoff single and struck out. He stepped up to the plate with a runner on at first base in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs and struck out. He was Detroit's last hope against Emmanuel Clase and - you guessed it - struck out.
The task was a difficult one with Vierling having to deal with Tanner Bibee and an elite Guardians bullpen, but the Tigers needed more than what they got from their No. 3 hitter.