3 trade candidates the Knicks should go after before the deadline
We’re officially 25 games into the NBA regular season, and the New York Knicks are sitting comfortably as the fourth seed in the East with a 15-10 record. While they’ve managed to secure wins despite letting a few games slip through their fingers, the team’s mission is clear — win games while elevating their overall game plan.
However, there are still glaring issues that need to be addressed before the Knicks can genuinely consider themselves contenders. With Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet sidelined indefinitely and no immediate fixes in sight, it’s crucial for Leon Rose and the Knicks' front office to explore external solutions. Here are three players they should target to solidify their roster:
3. Walker Kessler
Walker Kessler was a name heavily linked to the Knicks this past offseason, but Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge’s steep asking price kept the deal from materializing. Now amid a breakout season, Kessler is averaging 10.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and an impressive 3.0 blocks per game. At just 23 years old, his two-way dominance as a 7-footer makes him a perfect fit for a team like the Knicks.
While the Jazz have reportedly taken Kessler off the trade market, their league-worst 5-18 record suggests they may still entertain offers closer to the deadline. Multiple first-round picks might be the cost of acquiring Kessler, but his ability to finish inside and lock down the paint could elevate New York to a legitimate contender. If the Knicks are serious about making a statement, this is a move they should pursue aggressively.
2. Herb Jones
Herb Jones, currently with the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans, remains a viable trade target for the Knicks. Despite playing in only eight games this season, Jones has been a defensive anchor, averaging 10.3 points and a career-high 1.8 steals per game. With the Knicks ranked 25th in the league in steals, Jones could address a critical weakness.
Jones also comes with a team-friendly contract, making him an ideal addition to a bench unit that needs depth and defensive versatility. His presence would alleviate some of the responsibilities shouldered by wings like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, allowing head coach Tom Thibodeau to extend his rotation with another reliable option. The cost? Likely a package including Robinson or backup point guard Deuce McBride, along with multiple first-round picks. For a player who could significantly impact their bench, the investment could be worthwhile.
1. Nikola Vucevic
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly open for business, and Nikola Vucevic could be one of the most attractive assets available at the trade deadline. Vucevic is enjoying a strong season, averaging 21.0 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting a career-high 58.7 percent from the field.
What makes Vucevic especially enticing is the rumored asking price — just two second-round picks. The Bulls are in sell mode, and the Knicks could take advantage of this opportunity to add a versatile big man without mortgaging their future. While Vucevic is capable of starting, he could also provide an elite scoring punch off the bench behind Karl-Anthony Towns, giving the Knicks one of the deepest frontcourts in the league.
At $20 million, Vucevic’s contract is relatively affordable for a player of his caliber, making him a low-risk, high-reward option. If Chicago insists on acquiring Robinson in return, the Knicks could push for a player swap, avoiding the need to include draft picks altogether. A deal for Vucevic would not only strengthen their depth but also position them as a team capable of making noise in the postseason.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Knicks have a golden opportunity to address their weaknesses and solidify their standing as a contender. Whether it’s landing a defensive anchor in Kessler, a two-way wing in Jones, or a versatile big in Vucevic, the time for Leon Rose to act is now.