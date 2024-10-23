3 trade scenarios the Dallas Cowboys need to consider as deadline approaches
By Criss Partee
As we approach the NFL trade deadline, teams have less than two weeks to make deals to improve their rosters. Among the teams that should be looking urgently to make a deal are the Dallas Cowboys. At 3-3, they aren’t in a position to stand pat if they truly want to contend in the NFC this season. After winning 12 games in each of the last three regular seasons, it feels like Jerry Jones may have become complacent.
Like the Cowboys are fine where they are and don’t need to get better. That was never more evident than during the offseason when Jones passed on even entertaining a deal with free agent running back Derrick Henry. Jones should’ve been charged with negligence over that. Now Jones has one more shot this season at improving a team that needs help in so many areas.
Any potential running back trade
In Dallas’ situation, almost anybody would help upgrade the running game from what it’s been this season. Other than one game this year by Rico Dowdle, Cowboys RBs have been the most non-threatening backfield in the NFL. It’s not all their fault but Dallas doesn’t have any gamebreakers. Ezekiel Elliott isn’t anywhere close to what he once was so the idea of bringing in another rusher shouldn’t be ignored.
Robert Griffin III recently suggested on social media that the Cowboys should look into a trade with New Orleans for Alvin Kamara. The Saints have lost five in a row after starting the season 2-0 and scoring 91 points in those two games. Their last win came in Week 2 against Dallas.
At this point, the Cowboys need consistent production in the backfield. Whether it’s someone like Miles Sanders in Carolina or Raheem Mostert in Miami, Dallas needs a spark in the running game. They didn’t want to pay Tony Pollard and while he wasn’t exactly what they’d expected last season, his production looks really good right now.
Offensive line help
A once mighty offensive line is now one of the worst in the league. The Cowboys need help all across the O-line but it likely won’t come until the offseason in all likelihood. Most units have their strengths and weaknesses but it’s hard to point out any positives for this Cowboys O-line thus far.
The veteran former All-Pro on the line, Zack Martin, has seen better days. He’ll be 34 later this month and it looks like he may not be far from retirement. But age and attrition catch every pro athlete and Martin has nothing else to prove, being a future Hall of Famer. If Jones isn’t going to make any big splashes he might as well add depth to the line.
Green Bay reportedly could be open to trading tackle Andre Dillard. Dillard has struggled since being drafted in 2019 by Philadelphia. So the Cowboys could probably get him for cheap but even if that isn’t an option Dallas needs to add to this line in some fashion. They can’t run and are no longer great pass blockers. Something has to give before the Cowboys find themselves out of contention in the NFC.
Another wide receiver couldn’t hurt
It feels like the Cowboys wide receiver position should be much better than it is. Right now, it’s simply CeeDee Lamb or bust with occasional help from tight end Jake Ferguson. Jalen Tolbert has improved and is the default No. 2 option at wideout with Brandin Cooks on injured reserve. Although, Cooks hadn’t really solidified that spot when he was active.
A receiver like DeAndre Hopkins could be available if Jones were to reach out to Tennessee about him. And the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly open to trading former All-Pro Cooper Kupp. While Kupp may not work out contractually for Dallas, Hopkins might be more in the Cowboys ballpark.
Although in reality, we all know Jerry isn’t going to do much of anything before the trade deadline on Nov. 5. Jones used to talk about making a big splash but the truth is he’s no longer a risk taker when it comes to acquiring players. Getting burnt one too many times, especially in free agency, has made Jones hesitant when it comes to making deals. He’d much rather go through the draft over the past decade in Big D.
However, it couldn’t be clearer that the Cowboys need help catching passes. Dak Prescott just cannot seem to get completely on the same page as Lamb and it’s affecting the offense. They’ve got no running game to fall back on so teams know what’s coming their way most downs. That also means the play-action pass is virtually nonexistent.