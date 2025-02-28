The Chicago Bears have been linked to Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith for several months. Between their glaring need to better protect franchise quarterback Caleb Williams and having tons of money to spend heading into the 2025 offseason, connecting the dots was easy enough. But one thing proved to stand in the way: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City rug-pulled Chicago, placing the franchise tag on Smith roughly a week after it was reported they weren't "expected to" ($). He was widely considered the top free-agent offensive lineman this spring, and now he's suddenly unavailable. This is undeniably a massive blow for the Bears and rival NFL teams who were interested in his services, leaving many in shambles.

But with Plan A off the board, the Bears must adjust accordingly. Chicago's top priority before next season is saving Williams from running for his life every time he drops back to pass. While Smith would've been a tremendous step in the right direction, the three players mentioned below make for more-than-fine consolation prizes.

3 Trey Smith backup plans for Bears after Chiefs take guard off the market

3. RG Brandon Scherff

Scherff is no longer at the height of his powers, but he's still a solid starting right guard and ostensibly as healthy as ever. The combination of competence and newfound durability makes him an appealing target for the Bears.

Scherff hasn't missed a game since joining the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $49.5 million contract in 2023. Before that, he hadn't appeared in at least 14 contests since 2017. Chicago should value his availability and role as an every-down contributor. Especially since some of their key offensive linemen, like Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones, have missed significant time in recent seasons.

While Scherff isn't a perennial Pro Bowler anymore, his 64.7 overall 2024 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade ranks above the league average. Run blocking was an area of weakness for him, but he finished 19th out of 135 qualified guards in pass protection.

Moreover, Scherff was voted a Jags captain in 2022 and 2023, highlighting his leadership traits. He can be a commanding presence for a young Bears squad with a pair of talented blockers who could greatly benefit from the 33-year-old's guidance. Jenkins and right tackle Darnell Wright can learn a lot from him.

2. LT Cam Robinson

From one potential ex-Jaguar to someone who left Jacksonville last season, Robinson presents the Bears with a sturdy left tackle option.

Jacksonville re-routed Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings before the 2024 trade deadline, though he profiles as a rental. The NFC North runner-ups acquired him to fill the void left by stalwart edge blocker Christian Darrisaw's season-ending ACL and MCL tears. The latter's looming return to the mix makes the former expendable.

Given Robinson's likely departure from the Vikings, Chicago should add him. He's a reliable blindside protector, specifically in passing situations, which is exactly what Williams needs. The 2017 second-round selection would form an intriguing bookend tandem with Wright.

With eight years of pro-level starting experience, Robinson's pedigree and track record of production are worthwhile attributes, particularly for the Bears.

1. C Drew Dalman

Over the past two seasons, injuries have derailed Dalman. Nevertheless, he's established himself among football's best centers when physically right and is slated to hit the open market this spring.

Dalman is the type of marquee high-risk, high-reward move the Bears would be wise to pull the trigger on, even if it means overpaying. He's anchored one of the top offensive line units in the league since becoming a full-time starter for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. Despite a high-ankle sprain limiting him to nine contests in 2024, PFF touted him as the No. 4 overall player at his position.

Notably, Dalman thrives primarily as a run blocker, but he can hold his own as a pass protector. He only allowed two sacks and one quarterback hit last season. The 26-year-old was a key cog of a Falcons o-line with the ninth-lowest opponent pressure rate allowed.

Nonetheless, sometimes the greatest way to help keep a young signal-caller like Williams upright is a dependable rushing attack. Dalman would certainly help in that regard. Moreover, his age aligns with Chicago's group up front, headlined by Jenkins, Wright and the rest of the youthful Chicago nucleus.