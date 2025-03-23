3 UConn Huskies who won’t be back next season after March dynasty finally falls

The No. 8 UConn Huskies lost to the No. 1 Florida Gators in an absolute nail-biter on Sunday. Dan Hurley's team put up a strong fight, and for much of the game, it felt like UConn might extend its improbable stretch of March Madness dominance for at least another week. A late flurry from the Gators sunk UConn, however. The final score was 77-75, Florida.

This ends UConn's bid for the unprecedented three-peat. Hurley and the Huskies won back-to-back NCAA Tournament titles as top seeds, but struggled in the face of expectations this season. With much of last year's championship lineup in the NBA, UConn was forced to rebuild almost from scratch.

Hurley, the self-proclaimed "best coach" in college hoops, did a great job with the hand he was dealt. Veterans Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson offered a stabilizing presence, while sophomore Solo Ball went from a fringe rotation piece to UConn's primary engine on the perimeter. Liam NcNeeley, looking to follow in the footsteps of Stephon Castle as a projected one-and-done lottery pick, lived up to the hype.

In the end, however, UConn just did not have the defensive connectivity or, frankly, the talent necessary for a deep run in March. This game very nearly went to UConn, so there's a tantilizingly close alternate timeline that has Hurley keeping his March magic alive. Now, however, UConn sits at a crossroads, with more key pieces expected to leave the program this summer.

Here's who is on their way out the door.

Samson Johnson's historic run at UConn has reached its end

The "Slamson" Era of UConn basketball will be remembered for a while. The senior big man has never been a focal point for Hurley's team, but he has been a steadfast force, both in the locker room and on the floor. Starting all 33 games as a senior, Johnson averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 19.2 minutes (all career highs), shooting 77.6 percent from the field.

Johnson's patience post-ups and thundering slams were a hallmark of these UConn teams. The four-year Huskies staple will depart the program as its all-time winningest player. A few weeks ago at UConn Senior Day, Dan Hurley spoke glowingly of Johnson and what makes him such a special figure in Storrs.

"Samson is just the most awesome human being that you'll ever have in your program,” Hurley told CT Insider. “Just all about team, super talented, waiting his turn, dealt with injuries, had to earn a starting spot. He'll do absolutely anything he can to help the team win the possession."

The senior graduates with the highest of laurels (and two rings), so he will be deeply missed at UConn.

Alex Karaban is ready for the NBA after an impressive three years at UConn

Alex Karaban won two national titles in his first two years at UConn. Naturally, he wanted to go for the three-peat, which meant leaving a potential first round selection on the table in last year's NBA Draft. It was an understandable decision at the time, although it has aged somewhat poorly.

Not only did Karaban and this Huskies team fall short of a three-peat, but his draft stock has stalled. The 2025 draft is much deeper, for one, and Karaban just did not display meaningful growth as a junior. He's still quite good, to be clear, but he's doing the exact same things he did as a sophomore. The same strengths stand out, just as the same weaknesses persist.

Right now, Karaban is the 42nd-ranked prospect here at FanSided. He was UConn's best player this season, averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on .439/.353/.825 splits. Karaban could look at these second-round projections and decide to stick around another year, but I'd imagine he comes to the opposite conclusion. NBA teams tend to shy away from older prospects early in the draft. Karaban doesn't have the most robust on-ball skill set. He fits a certain role at UConn, just as he will in the NBA. He should declare, latch on with an NBA team in the second round (probably on a guaranteed contract), and embark on the next chapter of his basketball career.

Liam McNeeley was never coming back to UConn, win or lose

Liam McNeeley arrived at UConn with significant hype. He was a five-star recruit molded perfectly to the Huskies' brand of basketball — a sharpshooting, high-feel wing with a selfless play style. He didn't need to dominate touches to impact winning.

Hurley runs an NBA-like scheme and McNeeley feels like your prototypical role-playing, NBA wing. He gets up a high volume of 3s, looks comfortable running the occasional pick-and-roll, and defends his position well. While not the most versatile athlete, McNeeley has the strength and mobility to generate stops on defense. That was the biggest question coming into the season from a draft standpoint.

He performed well as a freshman, emerging as a cornerstone piece in Storrs despite dealing with a midseason injury. He averaged 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on .388/.321/.857 splits. The shooting ran cold at times, but McNeeley's touch and mechanics are easy to put stock into. He's not just a shooter either, so there's plenty for NBA teams to latch onto.

Currently the 13th-ranked prospect here at FanSided, McNeeley has strong lottery odds in June. He's a definite first-round selection. While NIL gives athletes an avenue to earn a profit in college, McNeeley would be leaving too much money on the table in returning to UConn. It's not going to happen.