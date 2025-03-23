3 UNC Tar Heels who Hubert Davis needs to bring back to save his job

Extension or not, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis will come into the 2025-26 season feeling a bit of a hot seat beneath him. Fans are far from pleased with barely sneaking into the NCAA Tournament and then a quick exit at the hands of Ole Miss where the persistent problems of the season showed up yet again. That's not the proud UNC basketball tradition that has become the expectation in Chapel Hill.

Needless to say, next season is going to be crucial for Davis' job security. That's especially true when you consider what he's losing this offseason. RJ Davis is borderline irreplaceable as a program legend and Jae'Lyn Withers was a key role player on this team. However, the real concern could come with the underclassmen who could also leave this offseason, either in the transfer portal or via the NBA Draft.

Davis will have to hit the transfer portal more effectively and aggressively than he did last offseason, without question. Having said that, he should also be ready to make an aggressive push to keep several players already in the UNC program there instead of going elsewhere. These three Tar Heels, in particular, are going to be top prioritites for Davis to keep at North Carolina.

3. G Seth Trimble

It was just last offseason when it seemed like Seth Trimble was heading on his way out of Chapel Hill, entering the transfer portal and looking ready to cut ties. Instead, he ultimately reversed that decision and returned to UNC to play a much bigger role for the Tar Heels, upping his time on the floor from 17.1 minutes per game a season ago to 28.7.

Obviously, Trimble isn't a perfect player. After showing flashes of an outside game in the 2023-24 campaign while shooting 41.9% from 3-point range on 31 total attempts, that dipped dramatically with more volume, converting on just 26.6% of his 94 attempts this past season. However, what Trimble brings to the table as both a defender and a great-rebounding guard is invaluable, as is his ability around the rim and slashing on offense.

While North Carolina certainly needs to make a concerted effort to upgrade the roster and find a shooter in the transfer portal this offseason, Trimble clearly still has a role to play on this team and in this program. He's affirmed that he has no plans of going anywhere, but Davis and the Carolina coaching staff need to make absolutely certain that holds true.

2. G/F Drake Powell

Unlike Trimble, it feels like there's a real chance that Drake Powell could opt to enter the 2025 NBA Draft this offseason. He's projected to be something between an early second-round pick or perhaps a late first-round pick, though the latter seems a bit less likely. However, now that we're in the NIL era of college basketball (and college sports at large), the Tar Heels need to get the money together to make it worth Powell's while to stick around in Chapel Hill.

As a freshman this past season, Powell watched his role and contributions grow throughout the season. His overall numbers won't wow you too much with 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals in 25.5 minutes per game. However, he was versatile and efficient with his athleticism and length on the wing. Furthermore, it seemed as if Davis's trust in him continued to grow and, with another year in the system, he has the tools to be a legitimate North Carolina star.

Especially with the departure of Withers and given how crucial the veteran was down the stretch to even push UNC into the March Madness field, Powell could fill that role but be an even better and more impactful option. Again, it should be decision for the young wing between Chapel Hill or the NBA, but the Heels boosters and NIL collectives need to push hard to make the former more attractive, especially if he can continue to boost his draft stock in a bigger role.

1. G Ian Jackson

Speaking of NIL investments, the Tar Heels need to pony up even harder to make sure that Ian Jackson doesn't go anywhere for the 2025-26 season. The guard's draft stock is, surprisingly, a bit lower than Powell's according to most analysts with many having him securely locked in as a second-round pick right now. That could make UNC's job of keeping Jackson somewhat easier and make their case for staying stronger, but the most blatant truth is that North Carolina needs him next season.

Jackson only started 12 of the 36 games he played in as a freshman but proved to be a vital offensive weapon, even if an inconsistent one. At the end of the season, the numbers look good for a player who ostensibly filled a super sixth-man role. The Bronx native finished his first college season putting up 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 23.8 minutes per game while shooting 45.6% from the floor and an impressive 39.5% from deep on 4.2 attempts per game.

With the departure of RJ Davis after his storied career with the Tar Heels, the backcourt of Elliot Cadeau and Trimble is going to need a purer scorer to accompany them. Jackson clearly has that ability in droves and could be a viable star, not just in Chapel Hill but across the sport, in an increased role. Furthermore, if he does that while also taking some steps forward defensively, he'd be much better than a second-round pick when the 2026 NBA Draft comes around while also helping Carolina get the program back on track.