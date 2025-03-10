3 under-the-radar Gerrit Cole replacements Yankees should consider

Gerrit Cole received devastating news. He got recommended Tommy John surgery after undergoing testing on his right elbow. The 2023 American League Cy Young is a top-five pitcher when healthy. Replacing their ace will be a challenge for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees rotation has taken a massive hit by losing Cole and Luis Gil to start 2025. There is a significant drop-off in talent after Max Fried. Clarke Schmidt holds a 4.02 ERA across his last two seasons. Marcus Stroman isn’t the pitcher he once was, and Carlos Rodon has posted a 4.74 ERA during his tenure in pinstripes. Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren are two internal options they can turn to. However, Warren posted a 10.32 ERA in six outings last season, and Carrasco’s best years are behind him.

Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone don’t have enough internal depth to go without Cole for an entire season. Adding another starter, or even two, is a must at this point. A trade for a top-level starter before Opening Day would be hard to pull off. Targeting mid-level pitchers might be their best bet. Let's dive into three options Cashman can give Boone before Opening Day.

Trade Spencer Jones to the Cardinals for Erick Fedde

Erick Fedde had a stellar 2024 season. Last season, he posted a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts. It was the first time in Fedde’s career he pitched to a sub-4.00 ERA. The 32-year-old will hit free agency after this season, so the St. Louis Cardinals could opt to sell high.

The Cardinals have a surplus of high-end pitching prospects. Losing Fedde would hurt in 2025, but they’d be putting themselves in a better position to win in a few years. They could use a few hitting prospects. Luckily, the Yankees have a few that might even be MLB-ready. Prospects such as Spencer Jones, Everson Pereira, and Jorbit Vivas could do the trick. They could even opt to use all three in a package for Fedde and Nolan Arenado, killing two birds with one stone. New York needs a third baseman on top of a starter. The Cardinals and Yankees should be in talks, trying to make something happen.

Trade with the Diamonbacks for Jordan Montgomery

The Yankees could turn to their old friend Jordan Montgomery, as the Arizona Diamondbacks have been rumored to be interested in trading him. The 32-year-old pitched to a 6.23 ERA last season.

He didn’t have much success, but he isn’t too far removed from being one of the top starters in MLB. In 2023, with the Rangers and Cardinals, Montgomery held a 3.20 ERA across 32 starts.

Montgomery bouncing back wouldn’t surprise most. With the Diamondbacks’ potential interest in moving him and the Yankees’ desperate need for a starter, the two sides should be in contact.

Sign Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto pitched just two games with the Los Angeles Angels and wasn’t stellar. He allowed nine runs in 11.1 innings. Even in 2023, the veteran right-hander wasn’t serviceable. Cueto last pitched well in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox, pitching to a 3.35 ERA. Across 17 seasons, he holds a 3.52 career ERA.

After his very short stint with the Angels, many thought Cueto should call it a career. He has no desire to hang up his cleats just yet. The 39-year-old pitched in the Caribbean Series and the Dominican Winter League this past winter. Across both leagues, he posted a 2.16 ERA across five total starts.

Taking a gamble on Cueto wouldn’t be a terrible idea for the Yankees. Cashman would have nothing to lose, as the veteran likely wouldn’t garner a high-end deal. At worst, he is a minor-league signing who never gets to the Bronx. At best, he could be a steal and shock the fan base. His track record is undeniable.