It sure sounds like the Yankees' worst Gerrit Cole fears have come to pass

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole underwent imaging on his elbow over the weekend, leaving the Yankees bracing for the results. Cole expressed concern publicly about his injury, although he held out hope. General manager Brian Cashman sent fans into a panic when he told The New York Post he was prepared for the worst.

While the Yankees still haven’t announced anything official yet, the latest reports point to awful news for New York. It seems we won’t be seeing Cole pitch anytime soon, and the worst-case scenario very much appears to be on the table.

Yankees’ nightmare scenario with Gerrit Cole injury

It sure sounds like the Yankees have received the worst possible news on Cole. Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported on Sunday night that Cole has been recommended to have Tommy John surgery. He added that the Yankees are awaiting a second opinion, but at this point it's hard to believe that it will tell them anything different.

According to source, Gerrit Cole has been recommended to have TJ surgery... but they are now waiting for a 2nd opinion to confirm the diagnosis #Yankees — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) March 10, 2025

The Yankees still need to get that second opinion to confirm Cole’s diagnosis, but the outlook is bleak. If the reports are confirmed, this surgery would put Cole out for all of the 2025 season and likely some of 2026. Cole missed part of the 2024 season with elbow inflammation but was able to return to action within a few months. It doesn't seem like he'll be that lucky this time around.

Cole is 34 years old, and he is under contract with the Yankees through the 2028 season. He earns $36 million annually.

Losing an ace before the season even starts is a crushing blow for any team. But the Yankees are really going through it right now with injuries: Luis Gil is out with a lat strain until sometime this summer, meaning the Yankees are down two starting pitchers before the regular season even starts, and Giancarlo Stanton is down with severe tendon injuries to both elbows. There is a chance he may need surgery, which would end his 2025 season.

This is far from how the Yankees wanted to kick off their season. Absorbing the loss of Cole will not be easy. The Yankees should already be considering how to replace their Cy Young winner. The team will have to persevere and find a way through the adversity that’s being thrown their way.